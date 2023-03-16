Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3: What Did ‘The Notorious’ Say About the Trilogy?

Conor McGregor has made a startling revelation regarding the initial plans for his return, and surprise, surprise, it involved his familiar foe, Nate Diaz. UFC President Dana White disclosed earlier this year that Conor McGregor would be sensationally returning to the sport. White declared that the Notorious would be facing electric lightweight Michael Chandler.

Furthermore, Chandler and McGregor were announced as the coaches for the impending season of the Ultimate Fighter. Since his advent in the UFC in 2020, Iron Mike has constantly campaigned for a bout with the Irishman.

Having had a roller coaster ride in the UFC so far, with two wins and two losses, the American has finally been granted his desire. The pair have already begun working on their bout. They are reportedly done with filming the season, as things stand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Violence ™ (@fullviolence)

Although the 34-year-old recently praised Nate Diaz as his most skilled opponent, in spite of facing numerous world champions, including Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor proclaimed that the Nate Diaz trilogy will happen in the not-so-distant future

McGregor recently spoke to a reporter while making a rare appearance in New York. The Mac spoke about several topics, including his opponent, Michael Chandler, St. Patrick’s Day and Roadhouse co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, the subject that captivated the attention of fight fans was his response when asked about the opponent he was impressed with the most in relation to their skill set.

McGregor responded:

“Diaz was a tough guy, and I look forward to completing that trilogy against Nate at some stage in the game for sure.”

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have had a rivalry that’s rooted in over seven years ago. The two gladiators engaged in a couple of battles, with Diaz submitting McGregor in the first. Nonetheless, the Notorious one claimed one back when he outperformed Diaz in their rematch.

Their heated conflict defined McGregor for years to come. The Irishman had to dig deep to keep his composure and battle through adversity before eventually coming out on top.

Conor McGregor tells Ariel Helwani Nate Diaz trilogy will happen

McGregor additionally made an appearance on the show of renowned yet contentious MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. While on the show, the Irishman stated that he was anticipating an encounter with Diaz in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CombaTalk (@combatalk)

Mac also stated that Diaz was his preferred choice of opponent for his comeback. However, due to the latter not possessing a UFC contract, that option wasn’t plausible.

