Dustin Poirier UFC Earnings: How Conor McGregor Trilogy Turned ‘The Diamond’ Into a Multi-Millionaire

Dustin Poirier made a bank from his trilogy with Conor McGregor. The pair fought three times over the course of 8 years and each fight was bigger than the last. Their first fight came back in 2014 when both fighters were relatively unknown at the time. McGregor ended up knocking out ‘The Diamond’ in the very first round.

Advertisement

According to MMA Salaries, the lightweight earned $34,000 from his first loss against Conor McGregor. However, this was not the end for Dustin Poirier.

In 2021, he got another shot at the Irishman at UFC 257. At this point, both fighters were arguably at the top of their fame and their skill inside the octagon. The UFC billed the fight as a rematch with Dustin Poirier seeking vengeance. McGregor came off a year-long break to fight ‘The Diamond’ and he ended up regretting it.

Advertisement

Poirier managed to secure a TKO victory in the second round of the fight, and according to MMA Salaries, the win earned him a little over $1 million at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier managed to silence the Irishman and since then began the downfall of one of the greatest entertainers the UFC has ever seen. To add insult to injury, their next fight turned out even worse for Conor McGregor. The trilogy fight was set to take place at UFC 264, with McGregor being the one looking for vengeance this time around.

However, it seems luck was not on his side as he suffered a leg injury in the very first round. Poirier ended up winning again and this time around, he earned a whopping $5 million.

This is the highest salary he has earned in his entire UFC career. Just the trilogy of fights against McGregor made him a total of $6.2 million. With his arch-rival out of action since the UFC 264, Dustin Poirier recently spoke out about Conor McGregor’s inactivity in the octagon ahead of his UFC 299 fight.

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s delayed return to the UFC

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021. His last fight came against Dustin Poirier himself, after which he had to undergo surgery on his leg that put him out of action for a while. Since then, the Irishman has talked about returning but the UFC has not given any confirmation. Ahead of UFC 299, during media day, Poirier spoke about the delay, which was posted by MMA Crazy on YouTube.

Advertisement

“Bro who knows, I’m a fan of the sport so anytime that guy fights you know I’m watching. But your guess is as good as mine. Who knows if he ever come back?”

Dustin Poirier revealed that if the Irishman did return he would be watching the fight. However, he has no information on whether he will return to the octagon. Instead, ‘The Diamond’ is more focused on his fight against Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event of UFC 299 this weekend.