‘Easy Work’: Ryan Garcia Says Canelo Alvarez Backs Him to Beat Devin Haney

As Ryan Garcia’s suspension from boxing nears its conclusion, the buzz around a potential rematch with Devin Haney is gaining more traction. Apparently, Canelo Alvarez has also joined those who want to see how these two fare under better circumstances. And according to Garcia, Canelo expects him to pick up the win again.

“Yeah, he just told me that it’s easy work and I’m gonna beat Devin again, so that’s what he said,” Garcia said in an interview with Fight Hub.

The two fighters share a history, as Canelo trained Garcia in the past. While they’ve had their ups and downs, it’s clear that Canelo still sees greatness in Garcia.

But its not just Canelo who’s backing him to win that fight in October 2025. Garcia claims Saudi businessman Turki Alalshikh wants him to succeed as well.

“Turki is hilarious, man…He wants me to beat up Haney….He has a lot of amazing ideas.”

Garcia is one of the most polarizing figures in boxing right now, who could make for some great TV with his fights. So it is no surprise that Alalshikh has a vested interest in his career.

In fact, Garcia signed a 2-year deal with him, which could see him fighting on a card in Riyadh and maybe even headlining it in October. But there’s time before that happens.

For the time being, Garcia would be focused on his comeback fight in May against ‘Mini Mike Tyson’, Isaac Cruz at Madison Square Garden.

‘Pitbull’ tougher than Haney, claims Garcia

Garcia is hoping to fight ‘Pitbull‘ Cruz and for that to happen, he would have to beat Haney. He has said previously that he has come very close to fighting Cruz on many occasions but unfortunately, different circumstances never allowed it to happen.

I’m bringing a explosive fight in my fight comeback Pit bull has always been considered a tough opponent. Tougher match up then Haney tbh — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 17, 2025

As Garcia aims to revive his career, Cruz is no pushover. While he isn’t a champion yet, his reputation as a tough and relentless competitor makes him a formidable opponent.

He would need this matchup to make him a favorite again to headline big ticket fights. It’s because Garcia also had plans of fighting an exhibition match in Japan sometime last year as well but that could not be scheduled amidst reservations by his promoters, the Golden Boy Promotions.