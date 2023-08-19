Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Branded ‘Gross’ by Dana White’s Favorite UFC Star

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most anticipated fights of the calendar year. However, it is not close to an agreement yet. There are concerns regarding the management and promotion of the fight. Whilst the Meta CEO wants a big promotion like UFC to be involved in the mix. ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk wants his team to handle the promotion and management of the fight. Amongst all of this many UFC fighters came forward offering aid to the billionaire. However, against the momentum, Dana White’s favorite UFC star expresses his distaste for the fight by calling it ‘gross’.

Dana White is quite involved and excited about the ‘fight of the billionaires’. After the initial push from Musk and Zuckerberg over social media, White came out citing how serious both of them are for a fight. However, Musk doesn’t want him to be a part of promoting and managing the fight.

Due to this, Zuckerberg came out with the message that Musk is trying to duck the fight. What’s more, Musk himself also revealed that Zuckerberg is trying to evade the fight and that he is going to the Meta CEO’s home for a fight. However, Dana White’s favorite fighter Sean O’Malley is not invested in the fight and called it gross.

Sean O’Malley is grossed out by Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg

‘Sugar‘ is not so much involved with Musk Vs Zuckerberg. He claims that he doesn’t want to see them take their shirt off and fight. O’Malley is going to fight Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Before the fight, while promoting the main event he sat down for a podcast with Nelk Boys. During the interview, he was asked about Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg.

O’Malley said, “I feel like that’ll be just gross bro, I feel like people want it to happen but it will just be… now take your fu*king clothes off and go fight fu*king Manager Drew in your underwear, it looked like that.“

O’Malley thinks that the billionaires will be out of shape and not on the level of combat fighters to give a proper fight for the fans. That’s why ‘Sugar’ is not investing himself in the billionaire’s fight. What’s more, O’Malley’s manager has something to say about Musk.

O’Malley’s manager claims Musk is ducking the fight

There are a lot of rumors going on regarding why the fight can’t be finalized. Both Musk and Zuckerberg are coming forward with their versions of why the other is willing to accept the terms. Amidst all of this, Tim, O’Malley’s coach revealed why he thinks Musk is not going to fight Zuckerberg.

Tim said, “I bet you, Elon went through like a real training session and he’s like, ‘Alright, I’m not near what I thought I was at.“

Whilst Tim might claim that Musk is too afraid to fight Zuckerberg, he could be proven wrong if the fight is finalized. Do you think the fight will take place?