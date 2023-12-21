Khabib Nurmagomedov Poses with Tennis ‘GOAT’ Novak Djokovic, Leaving Belal Muhammad and Others in Awe

The ‘GOAT’ debate in the UFC is not one that can take place without mentioning the name Khabib Nurmagomedov. His impeccable career has left no doubts in the minds of fans that he is one of the best to ever do it. ‘The Eagle’ recently took to social media to share a picture with Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram to share a picture with 24-time grand slam winner Djokovic. Nurmagomedov refered the Serbian tennis player as GOAT. In the second picture the two were joined by many athletes including Umar Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov. The caption read,

“With GOAT @djokernole”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Hrbw0SvTE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Many fans were happy to see the two athletes together and reacted in the comment section. Belal Muhammad was also took to comment section to share two fire emojis to show his happiness.

Check some of the reactions below:

For the uninitiated, Novak Djokovic is widely considered one of the best tennis players of all time. Born on May 22, 1987, in Belgrade. Djokovic’s remarkable abilities and accomplishments have had a profound effect on the tennis community. He is especially praised for his supremacy on all court types due to which he is frequently ranked among the greatest in the game.

Advertisement

While they are both very different in a lot of ways, Nurmagomedov and Djokovic have a lot more in common than one can imagine. Let’s take a look at some traits both these champions share in common.

Novak Djokovic and Khabib Nurmagomedov- An elite athletes mindset

For starters both Djokovic and Nurmagomedov are extremely religious. Both men state that religion is an extremely big part of who they are and the success they have had so far. Djokovic is a devout christian and stated religion as one of the reasons why he did not take the COVID vaccine.

As a result of which he was banned from multiple slams. Despite the criticism and difficulties thrown his way, Djokovic remained steadfast in his beliefs which is something ‘The Eagle’ can identify with. Another trait that these two men share in common is their mental toughness. Djokovic is known to be one of the most mentally tough tennis players of all time. The best example of the same was the 2019 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer coming from two match points down.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxB7uA2JWXV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



‘The Eagle’ also displayed similar mental strength at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov stepped in to defend his title just a few weeks after losing his father. Despite the loss, Nurmagomedov put on a clinical performance to secure yet another win. These are just two of the many common trait that great athletes such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Novak Djokovic share in common.