Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Investment Challenges Lead To Support From Conor McGregor’s Friend for Mark Zuckerberg: “I’m Going To Train Zuck to…”

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg rivalry is heating up. The Billionaires have caused a row in the MMA community as they chose their pick between the two. What began as a humourous dig, has now turned into a potential fight where the government of Italy is involved. Moreover, the Meta CEO has received some unforeseen support due to Elon Musk’s $44 billion investment challenges. A BJJ black belt and multiple Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship winner has claimed he would train Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk first challenged Mark Zuckerberg over Twitter while replying to a fan comment. Although Musk claimed that he proposed a fight as a joke, Zuckerberg took it quite seriously. The Meta CEO began training for the fight and posting pictures alongside UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

What’s more, recently, Elon Musk reached Mark Zuckerberg’s house after the duo argued on social media regarding the details of their proposed fight. Now, the story takes another turn as Dillon Danis has a bone to pick with Musk and he warns to squash the beef by training the Meta CEO to beat him.

Mark Zuckerberg gains an unexpected ally after Elon Musk’s $44 billion investment challenge

Dillon Danis made a very alarming Tweet for Elon Musk. He was not happy with the Twitter ‘shadow banning’. He claims to be the top account on Twitter so he should not be shadow banned. However, Danis warned the Space X head about the dire repercussions if he got shadowbanned again.

Danis wrote, “This situation is getting out of hand @elonmusk . I’m the top account at the moment on your platform. You acquired this app to prioritize freedom of speech. If I’m shadow banned again, I’m going to train Zuck to beat you.“

This could be problematic for Elon Musk considering Danis’s BJJ background. Danis first became known in the BJJ community as an upcoming promising talent. However, he became well-known in the MMA community due to his ties with Conor McGregor. Danis’ stance is different from McGregor’s regarding the fight against the billionaires.

Conor McGregor is not interested in Musk Vs Zuckerberg

‘The Notorious’ was quite excited about the fight since UFC was allegedly involved in the mix. However, as soon as Musk announced that he doesn’t want UFC to manage and promote the fight, ‘Mystic Mac’ changed his tunes.

McGregor said, “I could not be less interested in this. I am so happy the UFC will not be involved.”

Despite McGregor stating that he has no interest in the billionaire fight, Danis wants to put his chips on the fight. If Danis gets shadow banned he will reach out to Zuckerberg and offer to coach him. However, it’s not certain that the Meta CEO will be keen on accepting his service.