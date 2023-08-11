After Dana White’s $1,000,000,000+ Idea Gets Rejected, Conor McGregor Changes Tune on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

The notion of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg piqued the curiosity of several prominent UFC figures, including Dana White, who indicated interest in promoting the bout. Surprisingly, former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor praised the concept as well. The X CEO (formerly Twitter) did, however, recently reveal important details of his mega-fight with Zuckerberg. However, he has ruled out the UFC and Dana White. As a result of this, Conor McGregor eventually expressed his disgust for the fight.

‘The Notorious’ previously claimed that only if the event takes place under the UFC banner he will remain involved. Musk, on the other hand, has altered the fight’s trajectory.

What did Conor McGregor say about Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk?

Elon Musk just disclosed the venue and streaming options for the battle on his official Twitter account. He added that he has spoken with Italian officials about holding the fight in Rome while preserving the city’s authenticity.

Furthermore, Musk, who had earlier stated that the fight will be streamed on X, has altered his mind. In the same tweet, he mentioned that it will be broadcast on both the X and Meta platforms.

However, Musk stated that the battle will be arranged solely by Meta and X, with no involvement from the UFC. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, was not pleased. While expressing his disgust, McGregor said this in a now-deleted tweet:

“I could not be less interested in this. I am so happy the UFC will not be involved.”

Dana White’s $1,000,000,000+ concept

UFC President Dana White has actively promoted the match since Zuckerberg and Musk talked about it. He recently addressed the bout with host Mike Tyson on the HotBoxin show.

During their talk, White disclosed that he had discussed Zuckerberg vs. Musk with the Italian Minister of Culture and hinted at the potential of hosting the battle at the Colosseum in Rome.

The UFC president projected the bout would earn more than $1 billion, but things haven’t gone as planned. It remains to be seen when and in what weight class the tech giants will square off.