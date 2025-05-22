Ex-UFC Champ Claims This As MCU’s Worst Casting, Says His 11-Year-Old Daughter Would’ve Done a Better Job

Matt Serra of the United States before his Welterweight bout at UFC 109

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Avengers: Endgame, hasn’t been having a good time. Following a slew of mid-tier Disney shows and poorly received films, the once enigmatic cinematic universe is trying to find its footing in pop culture once again.

But the criticisms simply keep rolling! Earlier, it was the formulaic storylines to toothless direction, and uninspiring CGI work.

And now, thanks to former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra, the casting of one of the major players has been called into question.

Serra has hit out at the casting of Ruth Bat-Seraph as a former Black Widow in the new Marvel production, Captain America: Brave New World.

Serra, a former welterweight champion in the promotion, is one of just two fighters to beat the consensus welterweight best of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

Winning the championship against the Canadian with a knockout stoppage back in 2007, Serra shocked the combat sports world.

However, giving up his title in an immediate rematch the following year, The Ultimate Fighter 4 winner, Serra would suffer his own second-round knockout loss to St-Pierre.

And in the time since, he has become an esteemed coach — and even a movie critic, as seen on his official YouTube channel.

Reacting to the new Captain America: Brave New World movie, Serra took major issue — mainly with the casting of Bat-Seraph as former Black Widow.

Serra urged the actor to “eat some spinach,” questioning her physique and stature in the role of a Black Widow in the film.

“Who is this little twerp?” Serra asked of Bat-Seraph. “No offense, but she’s not a bada*s. She’s a little pixie. The worst casting in Marvel history is that girl as the bodyguard to the President,” he argued.

“I’ll put my 11-year-old daughter, Sophia — she’ll strangle this girl,” He added.

“Why would you cast her? Hey, Ruth — Have a protein shake, how about that? Before you start beating up dudes,” Serra suggested

Notably, Serra himself has been a part of the Marvel universe at one point.

Serra’s feature in Marvel miniseries

Calling time on his fighting career back in 2013, Serra missed the boat on the opportunity to compete at Madison Square Garden just three years later — despite claiming he would snap his retirement to compete at ‘The Mecca’.

But back in 2009, the East Meadow veteran featured in Marvel Super Heroes: What The –?!

And as described by IMDB (International Movie Database) the show involves “Marvel’s classic superheroes engage in satirical hijinks through stop-motion animation, continuing the legacy of comic book parodies like “NOT BRAND ECHH” and “What The–?!“.

Featuring as himself in just one episode of the show, Serra is one of the few fighters to ever feature in an action showing on the screen, alongside former UFC bantamweight queen, Ronda Rousey.

However, the UFC’s biggest contribution to the superhero films has been in the form of Serra’s former foe, Georges St-Pierre, who appeared as the pirate Batroc in Captain America: Winter Soldier and later reprised his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.