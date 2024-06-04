Ex-UFC Champ Opposes Rebooking Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight: “There’s Plenty of Guys Out There”

Jake Paul’s ambitious plan of taking on Mike Tyson is now been put to a halt. The highly anticipated fight between the two men got called off last week as Tyson was declared unfit to train for a few weeks by the doctors. At this point in time, Most Valuable Promotions has stated they will announce a new date for the fight on June 7th. However, an ex-UFC champion feels Jake Paul should consider other opponents.

The combat sports community was left shocked when Paul announced that he would be taking on Mike Tyson in a boxing match later this year. The 30-year age difference between the two and Tyson’s deteriorating health were issues fans could not ignore.

And now that ‘Iron Mike’ is actually battling an ailment, Jake Paul is receiving even more flak, which will only get worse if they still go ahead with the fight. Former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson is one of those combat sports athletes, who aren’t too keen to see the fight rebooked.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of the ‘MMA Hour’, DJ said,

“He is 58 years old, I don’t know what his health history is. I think the biggest thing is you have someone who is 58 years old trying to push his body to the absolute limit. I love Jake Paul, there are so many f**king boxers out there that he can fight and pad his record with. I don’t think they should revisit it.”



Mighty Mouse’s logic is simple. Nobody wants to see something happen too Mike Tyson and so the fight is just too much of a risk.

It would appear that at some level Jake Paul understands this as well. Since the cancellation, Paul has been going back and forth with fighters online including his own brother, Logan. However, a final call on the fight has not been made.

Jake Paul to snub Mike Tyson after latest setback?

Jake Paul is an extremely active fighter who fights multiple times a year. He started 2024 off with an impressive knockout win over Ryan Bourland. His next fight with Tyson was supposed to take place in July.

However, with the postponement, the fight will now take place much later on and with an opponent we don’t know about yet. Maybe he’ll run it with KSI.

I just gave KSI and his forehead the opportunity again for July. He said he’s fighting in August. Cool. Im fighting in October/November. February it is, 200 lbs, MSG, NYC. Get it done @MostVpromotions — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2024



This means that Paul will be on the sidelines for an extended period through no fault of his own. On Twitter, Paul posted a number of tweets where he toyed with the idea of fighting once before taking on Tyson later this year. His older brother Logan was quick to respond. So, maybe that’s the fight we all want to see.