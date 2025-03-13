Ex- UFC Champ Thinks Justin Gaethje Deserves a Title Shot Soon as Time Is Running Out for Him

At 38 years of age, time isn’t on Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje’s side, and he knows it. The battle-hardened lightweight has always lived up to his nickname. So it comes as a true heartbreak that he might just call it a day without ever touching the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. And for this very reason, a title fight for his next match is being insisted upon by one of his peers.

Gaethje’s already had two cracks at it before and has come up short both times, but his latest win at UFC 313 has put him right back in the conversation. In another generation, he, much like old nemesis Dustin Poirier, would have been an undisputed champion. Unfortunately, Gaethje’s title fights came against a rampaging Charles Oliveira and a grieving Khabib Nurmagomedov trying to end his career on a perfect note in 2020.

However, with his latest win at UFC 313, Aljamain Sterling is arguing that Gaethje has done enough to get another shot—and sooner rather than later.

At this point in time, Arman Tsarukyan is the only other person who can claim to be in the number one title contender spot. However, since he has been asked by UFC bossman Dana White to get to the back of the line, Gaethje seems the only option, a time-tested one, no less.

Everyone else in the top 5 has either had losses in their last outings or has already lost to the champion. There is the threat of Ilia Topuria, now that he has vacated the featherweight title for a permanent home at 155-lb

If the UFC decides to set up a mega-fight and give him a title shot right away, Gaethje will be sidelined. However, his stature as a legit contender, especially in the face of Islam not willing to fight featherweight fighters anymore, seems to have put the UFC in an awkward position.

This, according to Sterling, presents a now-or-never situation for both Gaethje and Sterling.

“The next guy to get a title shot should be Justin Gaethje based on his circumstances. Father Time does not wait for anybody. What is he going to do? Wait a whole year?”, he said, concerned.

“It sounds crazy, but the UFC does what the UFC does. There’s gotta be something there; he is exciting, people love him, now he has another chance.”, Sterling noted in hopes that his pleas don’t fall on deaf ears.

While Sterling’s point has been well-made, UFC analysts like Chael Sonnen believe Gaethje needs to have a rematch with Max Holloway and recapture the BMF title first to prove the Fiziev fight wasn’t just a random act of chance.

Diagreeing with him, however, is long-time UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Gaethje’s bid for UFC gold gains momentum

With champion Makhachev looking to inject some fresh energy into the division, the Gaethje fight looks like an unfulfilled promise. The American was en route to fighting him last year before a last-second KO loss to Holloway set him back by a year. However, Gaethje has himself dismissed the loss as a one-off exhibition bout and called for the title shot.

This is the same sentiment Anik seems to be displaying. The UFC claimed Gaethje was UFC Hall of Fame material ‘twice’ already and asked what else he would have to do to make his case.

“He absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the title. I don’t know that he could’ve done more with this showcase (UFC 313), and sometimes decision wins could be better than finishes”, he said.

What do you think? Should the UFC trust its most loyal soldier with the task? Or is there a 14th Herculean task Gaethje must undertake to prove the worthiness of his bid?