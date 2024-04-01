Ex-UFC Champ and Former Conor McGregor Opponent Argues Prime Georges St-Pierre Would Have Beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov

Prime Georges St-Pierre beats prime Khabib Nurmagomedov according to a former UFC champion. St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are both names that always pop up in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) list of the UFC. Both fighters were extremely dominant in their primes and looked unbeatable inside the octagon. ‘GSP’ had a more rounded game as compared to ‘The Eagle’, but debates rage on as to who would win in a fight.

Georges St-Pierre recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast hosted by Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. During their conversation, Cejudo proposed the idea of a fantasy match up between Khabib and GSP. While St-Pierre had his analysis, a former UFC champion, Eddie Alvarez gave his opinions on the topic. He held the UFC Lightweight belt once before losing it to Conor McGregor in UFC 205. Alvarez commented on the Instagram post, saying,

“Gleason took him down 3-4 times and actually won the fight so George wouldn’t of been the first . In their Primes George wins .. GSP fan or life”

Eddie Alvarez revealed that he is a Georges St-Pierre fan, which is why he thinks the Canadian would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. While on the podcast, the discussion soon wandered off to the topic of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Seizing the moment, ‘GSP’ spoke about how he would tackle a fighter like ‘The Eagle’.

The 42-year-old analyzed that Khabib was a master of chain wrestling and liked to get his opponents against the cage. Thus, for GSP, the ideal strategy to tackle Khabib was to keep fighting in the middle of the ring and even attempt for a takedown.

However, although the pair never fought against each other in the octagon, it is one of the dream matchups that never took place. In the same interview, ‘GSP’ even spoke about the fight and how it was very close to becoming a possibility.

Georges St-Pierre reveals why the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov never took place

Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a fight that a lot of fans wanted to see. Stylistically, it would be a grappling masterclass by both fighters. While on the Pound 4 Pound show with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, ‘GSP’ spoke about the fight and why it did not take place. He said,

“At that time that was the fight that everybody wanted to see. If it would be a time that I would have made a comeback for one fight….it was that fight. But I always told myself when I hit the 40, it’s finished.”

Georges St-Pierre was always clear that he would retire when he hit 40. His age was a big factor as to why he did not take on Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also went on to say that at that time, if he had taken on the Dagestani fighter, he believed he could have beaten him inside the octagon.

However, it is all speculation and predictions because we will never get to see the pair fight each other in the octagon. They both are happily retired.