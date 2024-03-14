Ex-UFC Double Champion Reveals Why Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev Won’t Be on the Same Fight Card

Conor McGregor is due to return to UFC action anytime soon now. For the past few months, there has been intense speculation about the exact date when McGregor would return to action. ‘The Notorious’ recently stated that he wants to return at June end and headline UFC 303. However, that is an event also targeted by Islam Makhachev for a return. While Ben Askren believes both could be on the same card, Daniel Cormier vehemently shut down that idea.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Ben Askren joined Daniel Cormier. In the video, Cormier blasted Askren and Sonnen for thinking that McGregor would ever settle for a co-main event spot. He said,

“You and Chael both gotta stop with this Conor McGregor as a co-main event thing. Bro, he will never be a co-main event. He will never be under someone else on the fu**ing fight card. You guys are both so silly.”

Askren then suggested that McGregor could serve as the main event to Makhachev so that if they both win, it sets up a super fight between the two. ‘DC’ explained why that is an unlikely scenario. He said,

“Here is where I think that may not happen, I don’t know that Conor McGregor would be on a fight card where he is a headliner, Makhachev would be collecting PPV points. So essentially, he would be lining his pockets. Especially after that big fight that they had. After the Khabib fight, it is just too combustible.”

Conor McGregor lays out his plans for 2024

Makhachev is currently nursing an injury whilst waiting for a few fights to play out. The winner of Arman Tsarukyan vs Charles Oliveira will most likely get the next shot at the title. Meanwhile, ‘Mystic Mac’ seems to have his plans set for the year.

McGregor is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Roadhouse’. During the interviews for the movie, McGregor laid out his plans for his return to the UFC. ‘The Notorious’ stated that he wants to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Following that, McGregor wants to return in September to take on Nate Diaz when the UFC makes its debut at the Las Vegas Sphere.

However, this idea was slammed shut by Dana White, who stated that he had no interest in doing so. Unfortunately, over the past few months, McGregor has proposed a number of return dates. However, none of those dates have been confirmed yet. Hopefully this time around, UFC 303 is confirmed as McGregor’s return to the octagon.