Ex-UFC Star Claims Netflix Showdown Is a ‘Win-Win’ for Mike Tyson, but a No-Win Scenario for Jake Paul

Jake Paul might be taking on 58-year-old Mike Tyson in just a little over 10 days but despite their 30-year age gap, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes ‘The Problem Child’ is putting more on the line in this fight than ‘Iron’.

Throughout his career, fans have called out Paul for fighting ‘old, retired’ fighters. And the fight against Tyson is no different. He doesn’t gain any more legitimacy by defeating Tyson than he would get if he beat up Hasbulla. Now, Tyson is not the 26-year-old he once cradled but he’s almost 60.

And there’s no upside to Paul beating him. Everyone tuning in to watch this fight wants to see the former heavyweight champion defy evolution and finish the Jake Paul hype train. Schaub agrees with the sentiment.

“If you’re Jake, so you knock him out, ‘horrible dude what the f*ck you just beat up an old man’. You get knocked out, ‘told you this guy’s a joke’, you get beat up by a 58-year-old.”

The worst scenario out of all would be if the fight went to a decision because then the fans would just be disappointed and not want to see either of them fight again.

But that might not be the case since Tyson has reportedly been in the best shape of his life.

Tyson’s coach warns Paul

Tyson has been training hard and even at his advanced age, he is pushing his body to its limits getting in shape for the fight.

The heavyweight boxer dropped a little video of himself on his social media accounts as a testament to his amazing conditioning. This is where one of his coaches is seen praising his movement and abilities among other pre-requisites going into the boxing match.

“Movement’s great, agility’s great, conditioning is amazing, power is unbelievable, that was the best we’ve seen him yet.”

Of course, how true that is, is another matter altogether. It could all be a gimmick to draw fans in to buy tickets since the audience interest remains at a low.

The biggest question will be whether ‘Iron’ will be able to sustain himself if the fight goes on for a longer period of time.

Paul hasn’t shown any exceptional conditioning in his previous fights either so this fight could be a test of whose gas tank gets empty first. But it does help when you don’t have 30 more years on your knees.