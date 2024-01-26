Ex-UFC Title Contender Pokes Fun at Joe Biden as Recent Mumbling Clip Goes Viral on the Internet

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa burst onto the scene in 2017 with a knockout win over Garreth McLellan. Since then, Costa’s image in the eyes of the UFC fans has drastically evolved from a knockout artist to one of the smartest persons in the promotion. Costa does not spare anyone on the UFC roster and more recently he found a bigger fish to target. In his most recent Twitter poll, Costa poked fun at none other than the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Costa shared a clip of Joe Biden struggling to speak on his Twitter handle. In the video, Biden can be heard saying, “We will teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson. Don’t mess with the…..”. The words uttered by President Biden are inaudible towards the end. This clip has now been going viral with people making fun of the 81-year-old. Needless to say, Costa did not waste any time in poking fun at the President of the United States.

He shared a clip as well as an unflattering image of Biden saying,

“-How to improve my English language? Listening peoples talking. Me listening:”

Another factor that has made ‘Borrachinha’ hugely popular amongst UFC fans over the past few months is that he has significantly improved on his English as well. When he joined the UFC, Costa spoke the bare minimum. Over time, he has improved to a level where fans find his interviews extremely funny. However, if he wants to be considered as more than just a troll, his next fight will be extremely crucial.

Paulo Costa in a must-win situation going up against Robert Whittaker?

While Costa is still loved by the fans, it does not hide the fact that last fought in August 2022. Since then ‘Borrachinha’ has pulled out of multiple fights. He is not seen as someone who fans can trust to make the walk to the octagon. On top of that, Costa is 1-2 in his last three fights.

Thus, if he wants to re-establish himself as a top dog in the division, ‘Borrachinha’ will have to secure a win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. If he loses that fight, he risks being just another fighter in the division and not someone who will be considered in the title picture.