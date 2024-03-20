“F*ck the UFC”: Influencer True Geordie Goes Off at Dana White & Co. for Putting Cold Water on Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy

Conor McGregor has found an ally in True Geordie. The influencer recently spoke out about the problems between McGregor and the UFC and sided with the Irishman. Conor McGregor plans to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler in June, and then fight again in September, against Nate Diaz. However, Dana White was not a big fan of the idea.

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall, ‘The Notorious’ spoke about how the organization ‘poured cold water’ over the idea of a trilogy against Nate Diaz at The Sphere on Mexican Independence Day. ‘Mystic Mac’ was not happy with the situation and felt frustrated.

True Geordie then came out with his own advice for McGregor and Diaz. Speaking about the current situation, the YouTuber said,

“The truth is, I think they should f*ck the UFC off and just go box each other in Saudi or whatever.”

In the same video, he spoke about how Conor McGregor went from ‘calling the shots’ in the UFC to not being able to secure a fight. True Geordie believes the Irishman deserves better than that after what he’s done for the organization. He also called out Dana White for hanging him out to dry despite the fact that it is because of McGregor that White is where is financially, and fame-wise.

Despite confirming the news of his next fight, ‘The Notorious’ revealed that there has been no talk of him re-signing with the UFC, or extending his contract.

Conor McGregor reveals that he does not know if he will be in the UFC after his next two fights

Conor McGregor’s plan for 2024 is to fight twice before the end of the year. He recently confirmed that he would make his return to the octagon in the summer. Following that, he will look to fight in September again. However, in an interview with Mark Raimondi of ESPN MMA, he spoke about how the future is uncertain,

“I’m sure I get one in, and I’m hoping I get two. And then after that, do we sign a new deal, am I a free agent? You know I love the UFC dearly Marc, my heart is in the UFC… I wish to continue this.”

Conor McGregor revealed that his heart is with the UFC and he wishes to continue. However, he has no idea what that would look like because the organization has not approached him. If McGregor does get his two fights for 2024, it may be the last we see of him in the UFC. It will be interesting to see how the organization deals with his contract.