Sean O’Malley Receives $700K Lambo Offer From Andrew Tate to Get Mark Zuckerberg To Restore Insta Account

It looks like UFC superstar Sean O’Malley and Romanian millionaire Andrew Tate are closer than one would think. Speaking on his popular podcast to his co-host Tim Welch, the bantamweight king shared how Tate reached out to him to help him retrieve his Instagram account by making use of his connection with Mark Zuckerberg in exchange for a spanking new $700k worth Lamborghini.

Owing to his antics and bigoted and uncivilized statements, Tate had received a hailstorm of backlash from netizens resulting in the influencer’s Insta id being banned. As a matter of fact, he had also been arrested on accusations of s*x trafficking.

While Tate has squirmed his way out of legal trouble for now, he is far from danger.

However, with his IG account withheld, Tate as per the UFC champion reached out to him, requesting him to see to the matter, given his association with Zuckerberg.

In fact, Tate promised to gift O’Malley a Lamborghini of his preference be it the manufacturer’s first SUV, Urus, or be it its new stay, the plug-in hybrid revolution, Revuelto.

O’Malley said:

F**king (Andrew) Tate messaged me the other day… He said, ‘can you please get Instagram back, I’ll give you a Lamborghini and not just any Lamborghini, whatever Lamborghini you want, a sick Lamborghini. I said I’ll work on it.”

Furthermore, the Montana native also weighed in his thoughts on Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones & Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, picking his favorite fight of the two.

O’Malley picks ‘Poatan’ over Aspinall for Jones fight

The UFC landscape is changing vastly as more and more fighters make the climb to the top of their respective divisions. Two such individuals are Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall. While the Brazilian power puncher came in hot, tearing through the middleweight, and light heavyweight divisions to snag the belts, Aspinall’s approach was more methodical and clinical.

The Brit racked up the interim belt by making quick work of ‘heavyweight Dustin Poirier’ Sergei Pavlovich and emulated the same in his recent fight against Curtis Blaydes to etch down his name in the division.

However, according to O’Malley, Pereira vs Jones is the fight to make simply due to the entertainment quotient.

While the Montana native did not pick any sides, he mentioned how big the bout could be for the company as a whole – a stone-faced power puncher against the promotion’s top dawg!