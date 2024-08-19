“F*CKING TOLD YOU”: Ryan Garcia Celebrates $500K UFC 305 Bet Win With Israel Adesanya Loss

Ryan Garcia’s bet has paid off as he watched Dricus Du Plessis choke out Israel Adesanya. The Boxer reportedly bet $500,000 on the South African fighter to win against a returning Israel Adesanya. And as Garcia does, following UFC 305, he had to make sure everyone knew he was right about his prediction.

There is still no confirmation of whether or not he bet $500,000 on Du Plessis since he did not share any receipts of the same. But it’s not like Ryan Garcia of all people is waiting for anybody’s approval to actually show receipts to stuff he’s spent money on.

Garcia has always been rather interested in the UFC, primarily owing to his blood feud with the company’s bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley and a weird skirmish with Conor McGregor.

Besides, since he was banned from boxing for using Ostarine, a PED for the Devin Haney fight, Garcia has tweeted about being retired and trying his hand out at MMA with the UFC.

Unfortunately, given his ‘weird’ antics, for the lack of a better word, people generally don’t put a lot of stock in his words.

Nevertheless, after the South African champion retained his belt at UFC 305, an ecstatic Garcia tweeted out by saying,

“I F*CKING TOLD YOU STOP DOUBTING ME LETS GOOO 500k”

Garcia has been behind Dricus Du Plessis for a long time now and has even expressed his love for South Africa on X, so much so that the country’s Sports minister even invited him to the country if Du Plessis ends up making his next title defense there.

South African minister invites Ryan Garcia

Gacia seems to have made a mark in the rainbow country. His constant words of support towards not just Dricus Du Plessis, but also the country itself have not gone unnoticed.

Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture in the Republic of South Africa noticed this and has invited the banned boxer to Mandela’s country for DDP’s next title fight.

“I’m going to invite you as a special guest to our lovely country South Africa for the next fight on home soil for @dricusduplessis, thanks for supporting us, we shall revenge your kindness upon your arrival here.”

Yes, with Du Plessis successfully retaining his title, his next title defense may take place in South Africa. UFC president Dana White had seemed quite optimistic about taking a PPV to the country if DDP retained his middleweight title.

So, if that does end up happening, McKenzie will invite Garcia as a guest to the country and show him how much the people of South Africa appreciate his support.