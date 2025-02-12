“Felt Great”: Alistair Overeem Reflects on the Win That Retired Brock Lesnar From UFC 14 Years Ago

Alistair Overeem has long been one of MMA’s biggest ‘What If’ fighters, a competitor who could look unstoppable on some nights and vulnerable on others. But one of his most dominant moments inside the octagon came against none other than Brock Lesnar at UFC 141. Now, 14 years later, Overeem has looked back on that defining victory and what it meant to him.

Overeem’s victory over Lesnar was a brutal display of striking, as he systematically broke down the former heavyweight champion before finishing him with a devastating liver kick and follow-up punches in the first round. That fight marked the end of Lesnar’s UFC run, as he retired from MMA shortly after.

Reflecting on that iconic win, Overeem claims he was the better fighter on that night. Further describing how the fight went, he added,

“Beating Brock Lesnar, the way that I did, felt great. I mean, it was such a dominant factor, there was no question who was the better man that day… Actually, Brock could take a lot of damage, hits to his head, but his body was weak…Wrestlers have a weakness to their body.”

The fight was a statement-making moment for Overeem, who entered the UFC as a highly touted heavyweight after dominating in Strikeforce and K-1 kickboxing. While injuries and inconsistency may have kept him from fully realizing his championship aspirations in the UFC, there’s no denying the impact he made in the heavyweight division. And for fans, his demolition of Lesnar remains one of the most memorable moments in the sport’s history.

Do note that Lesnar was returning after a particularly painful bout with diverticulitis, a gastrointestinal condition. He essentially had a hole in his colon that was leaking into his abdominal cavity and required surgery to repair it. He was evidently still unwell as a foot of his large intestine had to be removed within a year of the Overreem fight.

This does not take anything away from Overeem’s victory because it was as dominant as any. But gastrointestinal issues can be a major pain and Overeem himself is well aware of that.

Overeem was not fully fit against Mark Hunt

Overeem also shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 209.

While discussing the bout, he expressed deep respect for Hunt’s career and toughness before revealing a surprising challenge he faced on fight day. Even though he won the fight, Overeem was suffering from a serious case of food poisoning. Explaining how the day went for him, Overeem added,

“Fun fact, the day of the fight I actually woke up and I had food poisoning. Took a lot of confidence from my preparation as I always do and it worked out fabulously. We schooled him, we beat him up, and eventually we knocked him out.”

While Overeem’s career never panned out the way it should have, considering the potential he showed, he’s still a vital part of a generation of heavyweights who looked like they lifted trucks for breakfasts and fought like it.