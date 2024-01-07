Brock Lesnar UFC Record: How Many Losses Does ‘The Beast’ Have?

The WWE star Brock Lesnar is not just a wrestler but also exhibits an amazing set of octagon skills. He has a professional MMA record of 5-3-1 (No Contest). The 46-year-old former MMA fighter has 5 wins (3 via knockout, 1 via submission, 1 via decision). At the same time, his losses stand at 3 (2 via knockout, 1 via decision) and 1 no contest. ‘The Conqueror’ has stellar mixed martial arts and wrestling skills. Lesnar has had a total of three losses in his UFC career so far.

His first loss came against Frank Mir back in 2008 at UFC 81. In the fight, Mir defeated Lesnar and won via submission (kneebar) in round 1 at 1:30. He then faced a second loss just after two years when he entered the octagon against Cain Velasquez at UFC 121. The bout took place in the year 2010 in which Lesnar was defeated by Velasquez via TKO (punches) in round 1.

Later in 2011, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ was set against Alistair Overeem at UFC 141. The bout gave an extraordinary show to the fans and ended up with a defeat for Lesnar via TKO in round 1. His last bout in the UFC was against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 which he won via unanimous decision. But later the result was overturned as Lesnar was later tested and found positive for banned substances by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Why did Brock Lesnar leave UFC?

‘The Conqueror’ had a very short career in the UFC and has had a total of nine fights so far. But it was after his bout against Alistair Overeem in 2011 that Lesnar decided to take a step back from his UFC career. It was due to the medical condition diverticulitis which caused inflammation in Lesnar’s intestine walls.

But later after five years, Brock Lesnar scrapped his initial retirement from UFC and returned in 2016. It was UFC 200, when Lesnar decided to make his return against Mark Hunt, and he defeated him via decision.

But this win was later overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance and via anti-doping policy. It was then in 2017 when the WWE icon retired for the second time from the UFC.

Brock Lesnar is currently signed to WWE and works part-time as ‘free agent’ and appears on selected events and matches. His recent WWE match was against Cody Rhodes in which Rhodes defeated him at SummerSlam in 2023.