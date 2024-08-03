Flagrant’s Akaash Singh Reveals How Joe Rogan Won Him Over with a Generous Gesture

UFC commentor Joe Rogan is the biggest podcaster in the world. He is always doing something or the other. But what is he like in real life? Comedian and co-host of Flagrant, Akaash Singh recently spoke with an Indian podcaster where he revealed what it was like meeting the man for the first time!

Speaking to Ranveer Allabadia of BeerBiceps, the comedian uncovered the soft, loving side of Rogan that won him over. Despite not knowing him personally, Rogan being the humble guy he is initiated a light conversation before Derek Poston caught his attention.

“This is the first time I’ve ever met him in person. Never said a word to him, Andrew (Schulz) was filming his comedy special – Infamous – Joe Rogan goes watches the show, comes backstage after the special sees me, we’ve never said a word to each other, huge smile, gives me a genuine hug, talks to me locks in on me for like 4 or 5 minutes.”

Singh adds,

“Joe greeted two people that could do nothing for him with massive hugs, genuine conversation and genuine attention.”

But as gentle as he seems, Rogan has often tapped into the hateful rhetoric based on dubious information and his recent outrage was against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

Rogan follows in on Harry Potter author’s paranoia

From its French revolution themed opening ceremony that went over many a person’s head to the boxing bout that featured Imane Khelif vs Angela Carini, the Paris Olympics has been a hot bed of unnecessary controversies.

Following Thursday’s controversial boxing bout which had the Algerian, Khelif winning, Harry Potter author J.K Rowling shared a tweet calling her a ‘man’. This of course, was in line with the author, who has spent the last few years propagating hateful and unscientific rhetoric against the trans community.

Unfortunately, Rogan, who has also had a habit of often spewing unscientific garbage from his podcast, especially during, but not limited during the COVID-19 pandemic,

Speaking on the #161st episode of the his podcast, he was enraged at the notion that had woman had been punched by a man and that trans person had been fighting in women’s boxing.

Now the second part is straight up untrue. Paris Olympics has stricter rules that has prevented non-binary athletes from even participating.

As for the first part about being enraged at men beating up women, Rogan has often platformed men, athletes, and otherwise on his podcast, who have been accused of as***lting women, key among them being UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

So unless fans started taking Ivermectin, the medicine used for horses when they get worms to treat COVID-19 because Rogan told them to, they need to take everything with a huge grain of salt!