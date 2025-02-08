Joe Rogan Shares How Fans Can Still Hear His Commentary Live Despite Missing UFC 312

Joe Rogan at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at The Theatre at MSG on November 15, 2024 in New York City, NY (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) (Louis Grasse SPP) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2411154226713_UFCVegas309 Credit: IMAGO

Joe Rogan is a busy man and as such does do his usual UFC commentary gig when the promotion moves out of the USA. But his signature analysis can be heard by fans who watch UFC 312. It won’t be on broadcast, of course, but you can always tune in to Rogan’s watch party.

Rogan will be hosting a live stream for UFC 312, providing real-time commentary alongside his friends and fellow fight analysts like former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, Matt Serra, and Bryan Callen. There might be some delay in Rogan’s relaying of information since they re also busy chatting but that is kind of the point.

Announcing the ‘when and where’ on his Instagram, Rogan said,

“We will be doing a #FightCompanion for this Saturday’s UFC 312… All live during the main PPV card on the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel. Joey Diaz was supposed to join us but he got a bad case of the flu and was advised not to fly for a couple months. We’ll get him back on in the future! I’m pumped for these fights!!”

The ‘Fight Companion’ series has become a fan-favorite alternative for those looking to hear Rogan’s unfiltered take on the action. However, sometimes Rogan gets so taken in by the conversations he’s having with his friends he kind of forgets to see what is happening. For instance, he completely missed Shara Magomedov’s double-spinning back fist KO against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308.

So, you are expecting a ball-by-ball detailing of the saga, this is not going to be it. That said, the UFC commentator is really dedicated to it, so much so that he would turn down an interview with the then VP of the USA.

Rogan turned down Kamala Harris for UFC 308

It is no surprise that Rogan endorsed Donald Trump for president right before the 2024 elections. However, in the past, he’s provided a platform for candidates from both sides of the podium. For instance, before the 2016 elections, Rogan had Bernie Sanders on JRE. However, Harri was not extended the same privilege.

And Rogan claims it was just bad timing. Talking more about why he couldn’t make it work with Harris, the JRE host said,

“I flew in three of my buddies from California and we were all gonna do this podcast together…..I can’t just say no guys, I can’t do this awesome thing because I have to interview Kamala Harris…..For UFC fans, that was a HUGE fight… I’m not gonna miss that!”

Rogan also emphasized that being an MMA commentator is a significant part of his job. Since he couldn’t be present at the event in person, hosting the live stream was his way of staying connected to the fights and providing fans with his expert insights. Over the years, he has built a reputation for being one of the most passionate voices in MMA.

Whether or not that is the sole reason for not having an interview with the vice-president is however remains subject to debate.