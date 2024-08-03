Flagrant’s Akaash Singh Shares ‘Most Exhausting’ Thing About Doing Podcast With Joe Rogan

An hour on the Joe Rogan Experience is a fantasy for many. Afterall which MMA fans wouldn’t want to spend time on the biggest podcast in the world, talking to the MMA pundit about fighters, sharing stories, detailing brawls etc, etc. But stand-up comedian, Akaash Singh has lived through that experience and according to him an hour’s conversation with Rogan can be more than a handful.

Speaking to Indian podcaster, Ranveer Allahbadia, Akaash broke down his experience with Rogan in the studio said that it is exhausting as Rogan will give you the full attention and look you in the eye.

Complimenting Rogan further on being a great talker, he said that you can’t even zone out when he’s talking to you!

“Generally, you’ll zone out a little bit, you can’t do that with Joe Rogan’s giving you his full attention, you better give him your f**king full attention. This is Joe Rogan.”

Singh admittedly zoned out a couple of times, but Rogan was stead focused on their conversation, enquiring about the details as he usually does.

In fact, the American was dead tired after their 2-hour podcast like he actually got out of a fight.

While the 40-year-old shared his experience on JRE, Rogan’s fellow commentator friend, Jon Anik has called him the finest analyst in all of combat sports.

When Anik asked an Emmy for Rogan

Weeks before Akaash Singh showed up to the BeerBiceps show, it was Anik who lauded Rogan for his indelible role in the growth of MMA.

MMA wasn’t as big as it is now when Rogan started commentating for the UFC back in the day.

As a matter of fact, the UFC during those times was known for tournament fighting, and Rogan being a devoted martial artist with a solid background in Taekwondo was pitched about the role of a commentator by the company’s president, Dana White.

Rogan said yes to White’s offer despite having to work without pay for a dozen episodes as White would later reveal. This zeal, this passion for the sport is what sets Rogan apart and his in-depth knowledge of the sport just adds another layer to his craft.

Reflecting on the 56-year-old’s commitment to the sport, Anik claimed that the former Fear Factor host deserves an Emmy nomination.

“It’d be great to be nominated for an Emmy but you know Joe Rogan has never been nominated for an Emmy as a sports broadcaster and he is the finest MMA analyst that is ever lived and I could talk to you about all the different facets of the job that make him such.”

VIDEO: Jon Anik: Joe Rogan ‘is not going anywhere’ from UFC PPV broadcasts #ufc261 https://t.co/jPeN9EcDbK pic.twitter.com/ulGszeR53C — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 23, 2021

Despite landing himself in trouble a couple of times, Rogan still garners a huge fanbase even outside MMA. Moreover, it is his passion for the sport that allows him to speak up even against his dear friend Dana White.