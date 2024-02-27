Unseen Video Shows Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Late Father Training Young Umar Nurmagomedov

The legacy of the noted UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov is being carried forward strongly by several current UFC fighters. The famed current UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, maybe the most prominent one among them. But Khabib’s cousin-brother, Umar Nurmagomedov is also doing justice to his elder brother’s legacy. One of the primary reasons behind this is that both Khabib and Umar were trained by the former’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

A recent ‘X’ update from ‘MMA CHICK’ showcased an old video that revealed that Khabib and Umar’s superb in-ring prowess took years of training to build. It showcased the late Abdulmanap coaching several young kids, including Khabib and Umar. However, Umar belonged to the even younger batch of kids whom he was training.

The video proved that the noted UFC bantamweight was below 55kgs when the video was taken. He mistakenly reckoned himself eligible for the training schedule that Abdulmanap was allotting to his heavier and older disciples. But Khabib’s father called him back at the perfect time. The caption to the ‘X’ update revealed the exact situation in the clip. It read:

Advertisement

“Young Umar Nurmagomedov wanted to train with the big kids but Coach Abdulmanap put him in his place.”

The clip also showcased the training process which Abdumanap had elected for the children like Umar. Most fans may agree even that process is a pretty tough one for kids of that age. But it’s a known fact that nothing comes easy in this world.

It’s probably this kind of tough training from Abdulmanap, which created fighters like Khabib and Umar. However, a recent video showcased that ‘The Eagle’ also resorts to his father’s ways while training his disciples.

Advertisement

Umar Nurmagomedov and Khabib’s other disciples wanted Javier Mendez to send him back to Russia

Most UFC fans may have come across the words “like father, like son”. ‘The Eagle’s’ training methods put out a perfect real-life example of this famous phrase. Like his late father, the former UFC lightweight champ also makes his students go through extremely tough training routines.

An old video on Khabib’s ‘American Kickboxing Academy’ coach, Javier Mendez’s official YouTube channel, revealed that ‘The Eagle’s’ disciples, including Umar, wanted Mendez to send Khabib back to Russia.

They never mentioned why they wanted to. But the panting of Umar and all others revealed that ‘The Eagle’ had made them go through a severely intense training session. They also thought that Khabib had gone “crazy”.

Well, this “craziness” is probably the primary reason behind Khabib’s huge stature in the world of MMA today. But Umar still has a long way to go. The calendar says that he has his next fight scheduled for 3 March against a new UFC recruit, Bekzat Almakhan.

It’s quite apparent that Khabib, Mendez, and many others will want to watch him get his hand raised and continue doing justice to ‘The Eagle’s’ UFC legacy.