UFC 285: Will Joe Rogan Join Daniel Cormier in Commenting Booth for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?

Joe Rogan is set to call the imminent UFC 285 fight card alongside Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik, having previously missed the previous two pay-per-view events in the calendar year. The UFC will be making its return to Las Vegas and the T-Mobile for their impending fight card. Jon Jones is set to grace the coveted UFC octagon when he attempts to materialize his long-standing dream of clinching the UFC heavyweight championship.

Bones will combat Frenchman Ciryl Gane in a pivotal battle. The stakes are through the roof on this one, with UFC gold hanging in the balance.

The co-main event will see dominant UFC Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko welcome Alexa Grasso to the big leagues. The former is in pursuit of her eighth title defense since clinching the title in 2018.

Given the magnitude of the fights in store, the UFC decided to place the card in the fighting capital of the world, Las Vegas. Meaning for the first time this year, we will see Joe Rogan make his highly anticipated return to the commentary desk.

Joe Rogan is to call UFC 285!

Joe Rogan will make his return to the UFC’s commentary desk this weekend for his first fight night in over three months. The comedian will be calling the fight card alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

Joe Rogan has been a household name within the UFC and, more importantly, mixed martial arts. The 55-year-old made his UFC debut way back in 1997 when the sport was relatively unknown. He has since established himself as a household name within the company as a commentator.

Over the past couple of years, Rogan has forged a formidable alliance alongside former two-weight world champions Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. The trio has exceeded their expectations due to their ecstatic reactions to the events that transpired before them.

The UFC faithful will now have their first glimpse of what the trinity sounds like, and undoubtedly it will be exceptional.

Why did Joe Rogan not commentate on the first two fight cards of the year?

Joe Rogan has an agreement in place with Dana White and the UFC not to commentate on any fights and pay-per-views that take place outside the US. This deal came to fruition around a few years ago.

A large part is the hectic schedule that the 55-year-old has to tend to, including his podcast and certain other commitments he has to adhere to. Not to mention the tiresome voyage involved in making the trip to other countries.

Therefore, Rogan’s current contract is limited to appearances overseeing only US-based pay-per-view events.

