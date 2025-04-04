mobile app bar

‘I Don’t Want to Slander a Women’: MMA Guru Reveals His Mom Suggested Him to Stop Beefing with Nina Marie Daniele

Allan Binoy
Published

MMA Guru (L), Nina Marie Daniele (R)

Credits: Instagram

Never far away from a controversy, YouTuber MMA Guru found himself in the crosshairs of the UFC community, including influencer Nina Marie Daniele, after he made an awful remark about journalist Amy Kaplan ahead of UFC 307. After a lot of public backlash, Guru seemingly went quiet on the subject, but cut to today, he claims it was his mom who made him take his foot off the gas.

Guru had body shamed Kaplan, and Nina-Marie wasn’t having any of it. She fired back on social media, calling out Guru and labeling him a “clout-chasing vermin.”

Not one to back down, Guru responded with a video on his channel where he accused Daniele of double standards. According to him, while she criticizes his comments, she seems to overlook similar fat-phobic jabs made by her friend, ex-middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Strickland, of course, has become infamous for his bigoted and often personal remarks at fellow fighters and marginalized communities in the USA in general, often in Nina’s presence.

Guru hadn’t really addressed the subject after that turbulent week. Until now.

In an interview with Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, on YouTube, Guru revealed,“My mum advised me to stop with Nina Drama because she winced… she kind of went, ‘I don’t think you should be going after a woman like this’,”.

He also spoke about how his parents have social circles and even their friends know what he does. So even though he still claims he ‘Slam-dunked’ Daniele, he had to act in consideration with his parents’ reputation in mind.

While he didn’t elaborate further on the subject or one of the many other controversial remarks he has made in the past, fans can expect some unravelling when he travels to the USA sometime this year.

MMA Guru reveals USA tour plan

The MMA Guru is a British citizen by birth, but the content creator’s fanbase is mainly from the United States, and to show them how much he appreciates them, he is planning something big.

“I was thinking New York first, it makes sense, it’s the closest to the UK, maybe Boston. Then I’ve got to go to Florida to meet Money Moicano I guess to go on the Show Me The Money pod.”

After this, he will look to link up with Demetrious Johnson and go to Arizona to link up with Welch as well. And as if to make our point about controversial remarks, Guru is also planning to visit UFC featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell.

Mitchell was in the news earlier this year for claiming olf Adolf wasn’t that bad of a guy, much to the annoyance of UFC president Dana White, who had then questioned his intelligence.

Weeks later, Mitchell claimed that his UFC 314 opponent, Jean Silva had been involved in some way in projecting bad dreams into his noggin-dreams of lust and thoughts about cheating on his wife.

So, that is going to a conversation that both MMA Guru and the rest of the MMA community is looking forward to.

