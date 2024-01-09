Floyd Mayweather Opens the Door For Fans to Invest in His Million Dollar Business Empire

Floyd Mayweather has carefully orchestrated his career earnings which is close to a billion dollars. Now that he is done minting billions, Mayweather is now focusing on investing his billions. ‘Money Mayweather’ is offering his loyal fans a chance to take part in his success. The former world champion is now allowing fans to invest in his brand for as little as $250.

A recent tweet posted by Andrew Petcash revealed Mayweather’s marketing move to raise funds for his new venture. ‘Money Mayweather’ listed his campaign on republic.com with the minimum investment amount of $250. The website allows individuals to own a piece of startups, crypto, real estate, art, music, and more with as little as $50. The campaign has been live for 86 days now and during that period of time, it has raised $3,114, 258.

Mayweather will use the money from the campaign to expand his fitness empire. According to the information provided on the website, the money raised from the campaign will be used to expand Mayweather’s gym franchise. Furthermore, it will be used to launch businesses such as a supplement line bearing the name of the former five-weight world champion. To make it interesting for fans to invest, there are a number of perks being awarded to potential investors.

For anyone investing the minimum amount, $250, they will receive one week of free training at the gym. Anyone investing $250,000 will receive a custom luxury watch from Mayweather’s collection delivered by the man himself. While Mayweather focuses on his business empire, a recent call out by his a former foe suggest that a return to action might be in the mix for the former champion.

Manny Pacquiao to lure Floyd Mayweather out of retirement?

‘Money’ last competed professionally in August 2017 against Conor McGregor. However, since then he has competed in a number of exhibition fights. Most recently he took on John Gotti III in June 2023. Therefore, it is safe to say that if the opponent and more importantly the paychecks are right, Mayweather is willing to step into the ring again.

Manny Pacquiao recently attended the Rizin 45 event which took place on 31st December 2023. After the event, ‘Pacman’ entered the ring for an interview alongside RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara. It was during this interview that Pacquiao announced a fight against Floyd Mayweather which will take place in 2024. However, at this point in time, Mayweather has not confirmed the same from his side, nor is there a date set.