N3on Calls Out Manny Pacquiao for $10,000 Fight Days After Claiming Floyd Mayweather Like PPV Numbers

Over the last few years, the number of social media stars entering into the world of combat sports has increased dramatically. This was arguably started by Logan Paul and KSI, who put on the first big boxing match between internet celebrities. Since then, the likes of Jake Paul and Bryce Hall, among others, have made fighting a regular occurrence for them. More recently, streamers such as Sneako and N3on have been desperate to try to get in on the action. In a recent stream, N3on called out none other than former eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao.

For the uninitiated, N3on is a 19-year-old streamer who rose to fame thanks to his controversial opinions on stream. Over the past few months, N3on has been immersing himself into the world of combat sports.

N3on recently started training in combat sports and has posted a few clips of him practising his skills as well. However, it appears as though the teenager has gotten overly confident in his combat abilities with his latest call out.

He said,

“Hey Manny Pacquiao $10,000 if you want to box me I swear to god. How old Manny Pacquiao is right now, on god I will wager him for $10,000 lock it in. $10,000 right now, you’re old. You know I respect you as a person but imma be honest bro, with the skills I have right now, it’s going to get bad. On god, on my life, wallahi lock it in. $10,000 in the ring. I know you don’t know how to move the hands properly and shit. Let me know bro, let me know.”

Needless to say, this might just be another big claim made by the teenager. He also stated that people want to see him get hurt badly. Due to this, he has the ability to see the same amount of PPVs as none other than Floyd Mayweather himself.

N3on getting ahead of himself with his recent callouts?

The 19-year-old streamer has no prior experience in combat sports. He has recently taken a liking to boxing and has started to document his journey of getting better at the sport. However, he is still a beginner and has a long way to go. A recent clip showed N3on getting picked apart by an 11-year-old.

In the clip, N3on was extremely defenceless and absorbed multiple big hits. N3on has also expressed his ambitions of fighting in the UFC as well. Ultimately, these are probably just bold claims by the 19-year-old looking for clicks. None of these fights might actually ever play out in reality.