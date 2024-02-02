Reports: Manny Pacquiao Eyes Floyd Mayweather Like Crossover Against Conor McGregor

Several boxing fans will happily accept the noted Filippino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, as one of the all-time greatest in boxing. “PacMan” may have declared his retirement in 2021, but he has continued to appear in exhibition matches since then. However, a recent report from ‘Boxing Scene’ revealed that the 45-year-old is probably looking to make his way back into pro boxing. They also say that he may lock horns with the noted UFC star Conor Mcgregor as well.

Boxing fans may know that Pacquiao has an exhibition fight scheduled for 20 April against the noted Thai kickboxer, Buakaw Banchamek. However, Sean Gibbons, the head of ‘PacMan’s’ promotional company, revealed that Pacquiao was technically out of retirement. His words also revealed that Pacquiao may target the most noted current names in pro boxing, along with the biggest UFC star, Conor McGregor.

Fans may remember that Pacquiao’s name also came up during the coveted ‘Day Of Reckoning’ event on 23 December 2023 in Riyadh. It was McGregor who mentioned that boxing fans in Saudi Arabia wanted to watch a clash between him and Pacquiao.

Now that ‘PacMan’ is about to make a return to pro boxing, the chances of his fight against McGregor are looking a lot brighter. ‘Mystic Mac’ had transitioned into the boxing ring to take on the noted undefeated boxer, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, in 2017. But it resulted in a loss for him. But boxing fans may have to wait for this fight.

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor scrap may happen during the end of 2024, if at all

UFC fans are aware of the fact that McGregor wants to make his UFC return on 29 June this year. Currently, there is a buzz about the UFC authorities planning to put McGregor in the main event of the coveted UFC 300. But no reports have confirmed the same.

If McGregor makes his UFC return in June, he will probably take about a two to three-month gap before going for another fight, even if it is a boxing match. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the Pacquiao vs. McGregor scrap will happen in the ending months of this year if the conditions stay favorable.

But Pacquiao will probably be desperate to bag a victory against McGregor like Mayweather. Boxing fans who consider Pacquiao as the greatest boxer have often got into arguments with fans of Mayweather, who call ‘Money’ the greatest boxer. But the general fans may not be pretty worried about the results. Instead, they will probably get enthralled once this matchup gets announced.