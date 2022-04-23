“For future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into MikeTyson” – Dana White and other MMA competitors react to Mike Tyson punching a passenger on the plane

Dana White and the MMA world reacted to Mike Tyson hitting a passenger who was bothering him on an airline.

On Wednesday (conveniently 4/20), Tyson was on a Jet Blue trip from San Francisco to Florida when a fellow passenger allegedly harassed him for many minutes. “Iron Mike” retaliated by turning around and punching the man multiple times, leaving him bloodied.

According to Tyson’s reps, the incident seen on camera was roughly what it looked like, according to a statement released to USA TODAY Sports.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the statement read.

The cops also had something to say about it:

“On Wednesday April 20, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. “Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released … pending further investigation. “The SFPD is aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.”

The video caused quite a stir in the combat sports community. Several figures, including UFC president Dana White and several well-known fighters and personalities, have expressed their opinions.

Dana White and the rest of the MMA world react to Mike Tyson punching a passenger on the plane

Dana White

Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO — danawhite (@danawhite) April 21, 2022

USA TODAY Sports

A spokesperson representing Mike Tyson told USA TODAY Sports that a passenger on the plane harassed Tyson and “threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.” https://t.co/2D76z4vGDw — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 21, 2022 Tito Ortiz .@MikeTyson #fuckaroundandfindout https://t.co/tZU10iTLYt — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) April 21, 2022

Kelvin Gastelum

Drunk, annoying and rude.

Pls don’t be like this guy folks.

I’ve been around Mike and he’s an extremely calm person these days.

This guy must’ve really brought it out of him. https://t.co/WHrKjswBUF — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 21, 2022

Jack Shore

Play stupid games get stupid prizes https://t.co/nk6laRg5iJ — Jack ‘Tank’ Shore (@jackshoremma) April 21, 2022

Also Read:“You want to play gangster, I’m going to f*ck you up” – Khamzat Chimaev threatened Joaquin Buckley after he confronted Darren Till backstage