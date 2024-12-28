‘Meaningless Charade’: Conor McGregor’s New Training Clip Leaves Fans Unimpressed as UFC Return Remains Uncertain

March 8, 2024; Austin TX; Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest, Friday, March 8, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-USA TODAY NETWORK

Conor McGregor might think he is back and he probably wants his fans to think the same. The former UFC champ recently dropped a video showing him training with a partner on his grappling, hinting at a long-awaited return to the octagon.

But instead of hyping up his comeback, the video left many fans on social media rolling their eyes. Many weren’t buying it, calling the video a “meaningless charade” and accusing McGregor of stalling. With his UFC return still up in the air, frustration is growing, and for some, the flashy training videos just aren’t cutting it anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Unfortunately, this has happened multiple times before. ‘The Notorious’ has been seen sharing videos of him training to tease a potential comeback and then its dead silence for months with no news of a fight anytime soon.

Many in the fighting community believe that McGregor is done and that the pull-out against Chandler in June, was the final nail in the coffin for the 36-year-old’s career.

Fans tend to see it the same way as they slandered the Irishman in the comments section for his video. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

Fans on Conor McGregor’s Instagram post pic.twitter.com/LxATONj5Ns — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) December 28, 2024



One fan said, “No one believes you anymore. Deal with it”. Another fan added, “You’re never fighting again, unfortunately”. “Bro is not good at jits”- commented a fan calling out McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu skills.

These UFC fans aren’t the only ones who think McGregor is done. UFC pundit Joe Rogan is also of the same opinion.

Rogan believes UFC has seen the last of McGregor

Rogan is convinced that McGregor’s best days are behind him and he will never be seen fighting in the octagon. After more than three years away from fighting, Rogan believes that the Irish champion’s problems with drugs and losing a civil trial recently, has only compounded his problems.

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan expressed his doubts as well as concerns over the toll, that years of fighting has taken on McGregor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



“Getting punched in the head a thousand times a year isn’t normal,” he explained, suggesting that years of sparring and tough fights may have led to issues with drugs or discomfort.

“A lot of fighters deal with damage by turning to drugs,” Rogan added, hinting that McGregor might be dealing with more than meets the eye.

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, but a broken toe forced him to pull out. Whether he fights again in 2025 – or ever – remains a big question mark. Recently, McGregor confirmed a BKFC fight in the Roman colosseum of Italy, something which White failed to achieve.