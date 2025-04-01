Chael Sonnen Shuts Down Conor McGregor’s Greatness Claim, Says His Mindset Isn’t What It Used to Be

It’s often impossible to keep track of the many things Conor McGregor says and tweets. Mostly, because he deletes them, but also, there are just so many of his statements these days. However, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen seems to have honed in on one particular remark he feels was profoundly dishonest from the Irishman.

Last week, McGregor claimed that he had been offered a fight in Alcatraz amid declarations about his presidential ambitions. When questioned about a potential comeback on the cards, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion had asserted, “Greatness doesn’t rush”.

“I remember going for the first time ever, ‘That’s no true‘”, exclaimed Sonnen, revealing his reaction to the statement.

“If you do not have an urgency, if you don’t feel like ‘I gotta do this and I gotta do this now’… you have the option to compete but you choose not to”, Sonnen added in contradiction to the Irishman.

“Greatness is rushed. Everything in sport, everything you do, it’s gotta be done, it’s gotta be done right now“, Sonnen continued, explaining that this used to be McGregor’s mindset.

But upon hearing the perceived defeatist words come out of his mouth, a realization hit Sonnen unlike ever before- “It was a wrap“, he conceded.

Nodding in agreement to his assessment of the situation, Sonnen’s Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host Daniel Cormier also admitted, “He’s done”.

Gloomy DC claims the Irish don’t even like Conor

DC claimed he had been arguing with people like Sonnen, Michael Chandler, and others like them, assuring them that the sun hadn’t set on the Irishman’s MMA career. But now, with a gloomy look on his face, he asserts to have come to grips with the reality of the situation.

However, he simply can’t fathom McGregor’s political ambitions.

“He wants to be a politician. Hell, I think people in Ireland don’t even like him, Chael. Like everybody I speak to are like they can’t stand this dude,” Cormier informed Sonnen on the show.

However, taking his foot off the gas, the former double champ added, “But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics there”.

McGregor has long been campaigning online to contest for the Irish presidency, primarily on a solution to what he perceives to be an immigrant problem. Borrowed from Grand Old Party and POTUS Donald Trump’s election campaign, McGregor hopes that this subject will be enough to get him elected.

However, he has willingly ignored that should he even find himself as the Uachtarán, the power to implement any of the solutions he claims to have will lie with the Prime Minister.

Ireland, unlike the US, is a parliamentary democracy and, as such, much like other former Commonwealth countries, only uses the President as a nominal figurehead.

However, even that seems far-fetched at the moment. To be elected, a candidate should have the backing of the Oireachtas or be nominated by four different city councils.

Earlier this week, 134 Oireachtas called McGregor a ‘misogynist‘ and a ‘buffon‘ among other things while asserting he would unsuitable for the public office.