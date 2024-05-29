Former UFC Champion Explains Why Islam Makhachev is a “Better Version” of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson believes Islam Makhachev might pose a harder challenge for Dustin Poirier than Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam Makhachev will take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 and this fight could potentially be his third defence of the lightweight title which will put him on par with his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, as comparisons between the two fighters have started making the rounds, Johnson has emerged with a rather shocking claim.

Demetrious Johnson was recently joined by Ariel Helwani on his YouTube channel where they discussed all things MMA. Chief among them was the upcoming title fight between Poirier and Makhachev. While dissecting the fight, Johnson made a bold statement about Islam Makhachev’s incredible in-octagon prowess, saying,

“I think Islam is a better version of Khabib to be honest with you. I think he moves better on the feet than Khabib, I think his grappling is a little bit better than Khabib’s. But he is not as aggressive as Khabib. I think the story for this one is can Dustin Poirier become the champion.”



Johnson went on to add that Makhachev has always been a better striker than ‘The Eagle’. However, he has widened the gap in his last few performances, and the rematch against Alexander Volkanovski stands as a brilliant example of that. On top of it, Makhachev has a lot more time left in the sport and could be on track to break the lightweight title defense record which stands at 3.

Interestingly, Makhachev also has plans of obtaining the gold at 170 pounds which will cement his place amongst the greats in the sport. However, to do that he will have to overcome Dustin Poirier who recognizes that this might be his last ever chance at a title in the UFC.

A third time’s the charm for Dustin Poirier against Islam Makhachev

Although most fighters receive just one shot at a UFC title, Poirier has had three. He previously fell short against Nurmagomedov and Oliveira when fighting for the lightweight belt. Hence, he will be aiming to make things right this time around, as the end of his career is fast approaching. In a recent interview, Poirier stated that win or lose this might be his last fight in the UFC.

Although he admitted that he has a lot more left to give, he does not see the benefit in sacrificing time away from his family if he is unable to achieve his ultimate goal. For Poirier, being a world champion is what he wants the most, and if he fumbles the chance this Saturday, there is a very good chance that this is the last time we will see him in the UFC octagon.