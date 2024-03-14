Former UFC Champion Predicts Jorge Masvidal to Repeat History Against Nate Diaz in Boxing Showdown

The number of former UFC stars getting into the world of boxing is increasing steadily. The most recent development in the combat sports world will see two more big names added to that list. Earlier today, sources confirmed that Nate Diaz will be taking on Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match set to take place on June 1, 2024. Ahead of the fight, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on who will win the fight.

In a YouTube video recently posted on his channel, Bisping gave an in-depth breakdown of the fight. Based on how the first fight went, ‘The Count’ believed that Jorge Masvidal has what it takes to win the fight this time around also. He said,

“Now in terms of who I think wins this fight, I have already alluded to it, I’ve got Masvidal winning this one. He won the first one. The first one was kind of a beat down. Yeah, it was stopped with a cut but the cut came because Masvidal was all over him. He was faster, he was more powerful. He was more technical. And I do not see much changing.”

Jorge Masvidal’s message for Nate Diaz

The first fight between the two men took place at UFC 244 for the inaugural ‘BMF’ belt. During the fight, Masvidal found the target early and often, which caused Diaz to have multiple cuts on his face. Ultimately, the fight was called off as the doctor deemed one such cut too serious for Diaz to be able to continue. While it was not an idea result for the fans, it definitely saved Diaz from a lot of further damage. Meanwhile, Masvidal had a message for Diaz ahead of their June 1 clash.

Jorge Masvidal retired from the UFC at UFC 287 following his fourth straight loss. ‘Gamebred’ said he did not have it in him anymore to compete with youngsters in the game. However, even after his retirement, Masvidal was still under contract with the UFC which meant he had to take permission from the UFC for the fight against Diaz.



Now that the fight is finalized, Masvidal issued a serious warning for Nate Diaz. In an interview with Ariel Helwani he stated that he has been training in Las Vegas to prepare for this fight. He also went on to state that his plan was to take the ‘head off’ Nate Diaz. ‘Gamebred’ also advised Diaz to ‘die’ in the gym everyday if he did not want suffer some serious punishment in the ring.