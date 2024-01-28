From Conor McGregor in ‘Roadhouse’ to Ronda Rousey in ‘Fast and Furious’- Here Are Top UFC Stars Who Ventured Hollywood

In the modern world, the most significant change we have seen is that fame can be utilized in various ways. Who would have thought Logan Paul would become a WWE star, or that Jake Paul and KSI would engage in professional boxing matches? Similarly, we’ve witnessed WWE superstars like Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista using their fame to transition into Hollywood. Following a similar path, many UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, have ventured into the realm of Hollywood. Here’s a list of fighters who have taken on acting roles in cinema.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is set to make his debut with Roadhouse

The company’s biggest superstar is gearing up for his debut movie, Jake Gyllenhaal-led “Road House.” The trailer reveals McGregor’s character as ‘Knox,’ who is absolutely savage just like McGregor is in his real life. He wears a super heavy necklace featuring his name as the pendant.

Advertisement

Thanks to McGregor’s involvement, the trailer has amassed an impressive over 4 million views within just 24 hours of its release. MGM and Amazon hope the movie, backed by McGregor’s fame and fighting background, will capture attention like the popular YouTube trailer.

Ronda Rousey: The actress

Ronda Rousey seems to excel in every venture she takes on, from winning Olympic medals to becoming a UFC and WWE Champion. Her success extends to Hollywood, where she has portrayed diverse roles, including Kara in Fast and Furious and Luna in The Expendables 3.

‘Rowdy’ stands as one of the most inspiring women athletes, using her stardom to become a cinema star. Among her movie credits are Stars on Mars, Mile 22, and several others.

Kamaru Usman, Valentina Shevchenko, Chuck Liddell and other UFC fighter who ventured in Hollywood

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman appears in the superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. You can spot him in a Naval Officer’s uniform, particularly in the throne room scene with M’Baku discussing ‘fish man’ Namor. While Usman has appearances in various scenes, he doesn’t play a major role in the story.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OmerOsman200/status/1590896066832240640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Valentina Shevchenko

Speaking of UFC women fighters, Ronda Rousey isn’t the only one in Hollywood. Former UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko also did a movie role in “Bruised,” where she plays Lucia “Lady Killer” Chavez, an Argentinian MMA champion and the main rival of Halle Berry’s character, Jackie Justice.

Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell is one UFC superstar who has been part of numerous movies, making a smooth transition into the film industry. Given his background, he has been involved in the action-packed film genre, acting in movies from “Fight Life” to “The Ballad of G.I. Joe” and many others. It is safe to claim that Liddel is one of the best and top actors in the Hollywood came out from UFC.