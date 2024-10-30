Islam Makhachev’s Coach Warns Against Boxing Ilia Topuria: ‘He’s the Best Boxer’

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria might be eager to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title but he should be careful before taking his liberties with the Dagestani. AKA coach Javier Mendez, who has been training Makhchaev for years now, has issued a warning for the Spaniard- careful what you wish for. ‘We do not want to box you, you do not want to wrestle us’.

‘El Matador’ dispatched the ‘best boxer in the UFC’ Max Holloway at UFC 3o8 but while the Dagestani can be competitive, Mendez believes there are levels to this game.

“The one that’s hardest to do and would not be advisable on my end would be boxing. He’s got great boxing….He’s got the best boxing, I believe in the whole division, all divisions, not just one”

However, despite being impressed by the Spaniard’s performance he doesn’t think Topuria could defeat the lightweight champion because while it would be foolish to go toe to toe with him at boxing, it would be worse for ‘El Matador‘ to try and beat Makhachev on the ground.

Unfortunately, the Matador wants to wave the red flag in front of the Russian.

Topuria wants to submit Makhachev

Topuria is cocky and people love him for it. You would be too, if Sergio Ramos walked you to the octagon and then you KOed a legendary fighter who had never been knocked out before. But it’s like when you are drinking and you are fine and then you’re not because you had ‘one too many’.

Wanting to take Makhachev to the ground and submit him might be that ‘one too many’ for the Spaniard.

No one can blame Topuria for believing he could pull it off though. Before UFC 308, he said he would point to the ground in the first ten seconds against Max Holloway, and he did. He said he would KO him and so he did!

But Topuria is ever the explorer. He wants to be the first guy to do what’s never even been attempted before.

“My mindset is always the same, I’m always looking to achieve things that no one could. Someone could submit him. I will be the first one to do it.”

But that would be disastrous for a number of reasons, the biggest of which won’t even be submissions. Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 with two moves the seasoned veteran hadn’t even seen before.

The ankle twist to spin him into the ground, and the D’Arce choke that followed were only some of the things Makhachev can do when he actually has to apply himself. And that last round against Poirier was the first time in the UFC that he got to a point where he needed to.

Topuria can risk it all on a little plan and maybe have a great fight like Khalil Rountree Jr. had against Alex Pereira but then that’s all it will be; not a win but a good fight. Except, this is the ground game, so it will look a lot more ridiculous.

Hopefully, better senses prevail.