UFC 300 Star Urges Dana White and Co. to Implement Cryptocurrency for Post-Fight Bonuses

Cryptocurrency to make its way to the UFC? Several UFC stars, including the famed Khabib Nurmagomedov, have supported cryptocurrency usage. Khabib had also resorted to paying the fighters of his promotion, ‘Eagle FC’, in Bitcoins. However, the renowned UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano, recently shared Khabib’s narrative and voiced his opinion in favor of using cryptocurrency for fighter payouts.

The Brazilian recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’, where he also revealed his reasons for such an ask. It won’t be wrong to say that the world is getting costlier by the day and ‘Money Moicano’ is well aware of this fact. This was the primary reason behind the 34-year-old wishing to receive a $300k post-fight bonus in Bitcoins.

Moicano perceived that the value of Bitcoin would be higher than the USD in a span of “ten years from now”. He affirmed Helwani’s question about desiring a $300k post-fight bonus in Bitcoins and explained,

“300k in dollars, today. But ten years from now we don’t know how much Bitcoins it is going to be. But probably, that will be worth much more than dollars in ten years. That’s my opinion.”

Thus, looking at the explanation, it seems that Moicano is well versed with how money works. The Brazilian has a keen interest in issues related to money and the name of his podcast bears good testimony to his affinity for money. Moicano even called it the “best in business” before one of the reputed podcasters of the present day.

Renato Moicano bragged about his podcast before the famous Joe Rogan

It’s pertinent to note that Moicano failed to bag a $300k post-fight bonus at UFC 300 despite finishing his rival, Jalin Turner, in the second round of his fight. But the UFC head honcho, Dana White’s words about rewarding the credible UFC 300 fighters, got Moicano hoping for a bonus once again.

Soon after his victory, the Brazilian did a superb job of highlighting his podcast, ‘Show Me the Money’ during his in-octagon interview. He called his podcast the best with the color commentator of the UFC, Joe Rogan, standing close. He said,

“I have started a podcast. It’s going to be the best podcast in the business. The name is ‘Show Me the Money’.”

Moicano also invited Rogan to an episode of his podcast. This action might prove to be pivotal for ‘Show Me the Money’s’ popularity. Rogan is a personality who boasts fame in multiple fields, including hosting one of the biggest podcasts of the modern era: ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. Thus, his appearance on ‘Show Me the Money’ is expected to get a plethora of eyeballs, thereby providing a massive boost to its viewership.