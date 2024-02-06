“Fu*king Gangsta”: Sean O’Malley Wowed by Joe Rogan’s $250 Million Spotify Non-Exclusive Deal

Sean O’Malley could not believe the new deal Joe Rogan signed. The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most watched, most successful podcasts in recent history. The UFC commentator has had the likes of Elon Musk, Dan Bilzerian, and Senator Bernie Sanders. Clips from the podcast have broken the internet multiple times and after years of consistently pushing out some of the best podcasts, Rogan is being rewarded for his hard work and O’Malley reacted to his new deal on YouTube.

‘Sugar’ hosts a podcast of his own named the TimboSugarShow on YouTube. He hosts the show alongside his head coach, Tim Welch.

Welch broke the news of Rogan’s new $250 million deal with Spotify for his podcast, and the news blew Sean O’Malley’s mind:

“That’s insane. Yeah that would be sweet, but that’s insane if they’re paying him that much and it’s not gonna be exclusive…..That is f*cking gangster.”

Joe Rogan’s podcast was previously a Spotify exclusive. Now he has managed to bag a contract that sees him earn more than he previously did. Apart from that, he will also be able to post the podcast on different mediums.

Sean O’Malley is currently preparing for his first title defense against Chito Vera. So what are his predictions for the fight?

Sean O’Malley gives a bold prediction for Chito Vera fight, looks forward to add another ‘highlight reel’

Sean O’Malley will defend his bantamweight title against probably one of the most deserving opponents in the division. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has been rallying for a title fight for a long time.

Vera has never fought for the title, but he is currently one of the most dangerous contenders in the division and will put up a fight against O’Malley. ‘Sugar’, however, seems extremely confident in his abilities as he revealed in the same podcast episode:

“Five weeks from now, with another ruby in my belt, another highlight reel for the highlight reel…I might f*cking lay one of these suckers (left hand) on him to really just put his lights out.”

Sean O’Malley seems pretty confident in his abilities to beat Chito Vera. The champion has not lost in his last six fights and has been riding a wave of confidence.

However, Vera is a tried and tested fighter and will not go down without a fight. UFC 299 promises to be a spectacle of a fight.