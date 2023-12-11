Georges St-Pierre Mentions Why He Won’t Be A Part Of Dana White’s Super-fight

The revelations about the UFC’s future PPVs have already made it clear that 2024 is probably going to be an enthralling year. Apart from several exciting main events for the upcoming PPVs, there is also a huge buzz about UFC 300 among the fans. Several reports say that the UFC CEO is also planning a super-fight for 2024. Many in the UFC community are saying that the super-fight may be the main event of the UFC 300.

Advertisement

The noted UFC icon, Georges St-Pierre, recently attended a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event. During the event, he answered a question about White’s super fight. A lot of fans may be expecting the famous Conor McGregor’s return in 2024. But, ‘GSP’ revealed that any fan awaiting his return to the octagon will face nothing but disappointment.

The reporter asked ‘Rush’ whether there were any chances of him being one-half of the UFC CEO’s coveted 2024 super fight. But, ‘GSP’s’ answer may have disappointed some fans who couldn’t get enough of watching him compete. St-Pierre said:

Advertisement

“Absolutely not. I promise you”

‘Rush’ also went on to reveal why he won’t be a part of 2024 super-fight plan even if Dana White wanted him. He mentioned:

“I always told my sons, I will not fight in the cage after the age of 40”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0s2iFZuZE9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Most fans may know that ‘GSP’ always has been an advocate for the health issues of fighters. He was also one of the major voices who spoke against the usage of PEDs in this sport as well. But what about Dana White’s super-fight plans if GSP isn’t in it?

Advertisement

Who may be there in the 2024 super-fight instead of Georges St-Pierre?

The biggest UFC icon, Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon was scheduled for the last PPV of 2023. However, his trouble with the USADA regarding gaining a clearance to compete within 2023, delayed his return. But several reports are saying that McGregor’s return will finally be featured in a 2024 UFC PPV. Now, since Dana White is already planning a super-fight for 2024, who can be a better match than the promotion’s biggest PPV seller?

Hence, the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler showdown, maybe the super fight that White mentioned. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier had also indicated with an ‘X’ update that he was targeting a return to the octagon at UFC 300. Fans know how the McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy fight ended abruptly due to the former’s injury. Hence, the super-fight may be a fourth clash between ‘The Diamond’ and ‘Mystic Mac’ as well.