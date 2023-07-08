“Give Me $200,000 I’ll Quit”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Claps Back at ‘Selfless’ Fan Asking for Money

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan require no introduction at this point. Despite their outspoken views on a variety of matters, the Tate brothers have a worldwide cult following. Because of their unvarnished thoughts, they have been banned from major social media platforms. They are, nevertheless, active on Twitter and have millions of followers. As a result, it’s not surprising that the Tate brothers frequently receive strange fan messages.

Something similar happened recently when a fan texted the younger Tate and asked for a large sum of money to help him improve his life. Tristan, true to his persona, poked fun at the fan.

Tristan Tate reacts to weird fan request

Tristan Tate took to his official Twitter account and posted a screenshot of his DMs with the fan. As seen in the screenshot, the fan asked Tristan to send him $200k.

He also mentioned that he will purchase a new house and other items with the amount. He further stated that he would invest the funds and repay the earnings to Tristan. The fan also stated that he will obtain a Romanian visa and meet with him.

Responding to the fan’s message publicly, Tristan made a sarcastic statement. He described the fan as ‘selfless’ and called the offer tempting. Tristan wrote:

“A tempting offer from my DMs, so selfless. He will even come to see me! Wow, what’s the catch?”

As aforementioned the Tate brothers have over 8 million followers on Twitter combined. And this is not the first time a fan has requested money from the controversial social media stars.

Andrew Tate reveals fan’s money request

Andrew Tate has amassed a fortune through his several web businesses. He is worth over $350 million, per reports. As a result, many individuals appear to feel that asking for money in the thousands of dollars will have no effect on the social media celebrity.

However, Andrew Tate stated in one of his tweets that such followers want exorbitant sums of money for free or to invest in anything. He is quite unlikely to send such a large sum to a fan.

Meanwhile, Tristan Tate said on Twitter that he has discovered a solution to cope with such individuals. He added that anyone who make such demands would be blocked immediately. These messages, however, show that followers might have unrealistic expectations of the people they admire.