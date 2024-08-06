“Godspeed”: Conor McGregor Targets Max Holloway as Chandler Confirms Fight Cancellation

Michael Chandler has been steadfast in his faith in both the UFC and Conor McGregor that the fight will eventually take place at some point. In the process, Chandler has sacrificed almost two years of his prime fighting career. ‘Iron’ remained positive even after McGregor pulled out of their fight at UFC 303. However, it appears as though the 38-year-old has finally accepted reality.

‘Iron’ called out McGregor for a fight following his win over Tony Fergusson at UFC 274. While the fight was not booked immediately, the two men were booked as coaches for a season of the Ultimate Fighter with a promise of the fight at the end.

For a plethora of reasons, for months after the season was aired, the fight was never officially announced until UFC 303.

But now, a few months after the McGregor pulled out due to a toe injury, Chandler has tweeted accepting the fight might never happen.

“Nevermind guys…I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off. He’s still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over. Figured he’d be closer to 5 by now. Godspeed @TheNotoriousMMA.”

Seemingly offended, the Irishman also dissed Chandler and called out BMF champion Max Holloway for a fight.

“? lol ok lil bro. Swapped out handy. @BlessedMMA what you at December? The real bmf, you know.”

Michael Chandler says he “admits” the Conor McGregor fight is off Conor McGregor responds by saying he’ll swap him and fight Max Holloway in December instead#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/4v4Ezat5Vt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 6, 2024



At this point in time, it is unclear if Chandler actually believes that the fight is off or is using his statements to get under McGregor’s skin in order to get him to finalize on a date.

Unfortunately, based on his recent public appearances, fans also have started beginning to doubt the former lightweight champion ever making a return to the octagon.

McGregor’s partying causes concern among fans

‘The Notorious’ was in Sturgis, South Dakota over the weekend for a BKFC event, where he entered the ring in a manner inspired by WWE’s Triple H and downed a full can of beer inside the ring.

Following that, McGregor was spotted partying outside with a bunch of bikers consuming alcohol once again. Fans took this as a sign of the Irishman not taking his return to the octagon seriously and concluded that the former double champ might never actually fight again.

The common consensus was that McGregor’s antics do not look like a fighter preparing for a fight at the end of the year.

And now with Chandler tweeting that the fight was seemingly over, it would appear that fans and experts were right all along and the former Bellator champion has wasted 2 years of the prime of his career.