“Good Friend”: Sean Strickland’s Coach Confirms Alex Pereira Will Be in His Corner at UFC 312

Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira have come a long way from being opponents inside the octagon to becoming close friends and training partners. Now, Pereira is taking things a step further by being in Strickland’s corner for his UFC 312 title fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland’s coach, Eric Nicksick, confirmed the news in an interview with The Schmo, saying,

“We will have Alex Pereira in the corner, dropped the news right now. He’s a good friend of Sean’s, he’s a great training partner.”

A fighter’s corner is one of the most crucial aspects of their performance. Beyond just giving instructions, a good corner can boost confidence, provide strategic insights, and ensure the fighter stays composed under pressure. A great example of this is Team Khabib. Fighters like Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov benefit immensely from having Khabib Nurmagomedov in their corner.

His presence alone provides reassurance, while his fight IQ and real-time advice give them a major edge over their opponents. Strickland having Pereira in his corner could offer a similar advantage. Pereira knows exactly what it takes to win at the highest level, and his understanding of Strickland’s strengths and weaknesses could provide crucial tactical adjustments during the fight.

Beyond their work in the gym, Strickland and Pereira have been making waves online with their hilarious social media content, often alongside influencer and UFC fan-favorite Nina Marie Daniele. This unexpected trio has produced some of the funniest UFC-related clips in recent months, making their bond even more entertaining for fans.

Strickland and Pereira’s dynamic is particularly intriguing, as they couldn’t be more different, one being loud and unfiltered, while the other is quiet and intense. Despite their differences, their chemistry is undeniable, and now that friendship will be put to the test in one of the biggest fights of Strickland’s career.

But how do these two become such good friends?

The Pereira-Strickland bromance explained

The two middleweights weren’t exactly on friendly terms when they first met inside the octagon, with ‘Poatan‘ knocking out Strickland in devastating fashion. But instead of holding a grudge, Strickland did something surprising, he embraced the loss and sought to learn from it.

Eric Nicksick, Strickland’s longtime coach, has shed light on how this unlikely friendship came to be.

“Obviously, these guys have fought, but after the fight, it takes a man to go and learn from the guy who caught you with something. These guys train with each other a ton, Sean went up there to help him get ready for Khalil Rountree, I love having him (Pereira).”

Now, the two fighters regularly train together, helping each other sharpen their striking and overall game. Pereira, who has since moved up in weight, has benefited from Strickland’s relentless pressure, while Strickland has had the chance to refine his skills against one of the most feared knockout artists in the sport.