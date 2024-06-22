‘Got Dana White by the B*lls’: Fans Troll UFC Boss as Turki Alalshikh Holds His Hand and Walks Him Around

Dana White’s first meeting with Turki Alalshikh did not go as expected. While UFC Saudi Arabia is going to be a huge success, fans made fun of the way Dana White was seen walking around with Alalshikh in the desert kingdom.

For the unversed, Alalshikh is an adviser in the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. Basiclally, he’s the guy who’s ego you have to massage to get any sort of legal fighting done in Saudi Arabia.

Yes, he is the man behind all the boxing mega-fights that took place in the Kingdom recently and has vowed to do the same for the UFC.

So naturally, when Dana White met Turki Alalshikh, fans scrutinized the meeting and broke down every part of it.

One peculiar thing fans took notice of is the way Alalshikh held White’s hand,

“Really humiliating seeing Dana white like this ngl”

One fan spoke about how it was a flex, showing White how rich he is by walking him around,

“Because he’s flexing how rich he is. Showing that he’s got Dana by the b*lls,walking him around like he’s a child.”

Another fan was cringing seeing Dana White in this state. For Americans, it is not common for a grown man to hold their hand like they are a child at risk of getting lost in a crowd.

“i’m cringing hella hard seeing Dana ooze of beta”

This fan spoke about how the UFC president realized who the ‘alpha’ is. Well naturally, in Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh holds all the cards,

“Dana found out who the real alpha is”

Another fan made the infamous, ‘before GTA 6’ reference while berating the Dana White,

“We got Turki alalshi taking his pet dana white for a walk before gta 6”

Despite all the backlash from the fans, Alalshikh had nothing but praise for Dana White for his incredible business accumen.

Alalshikh promises surprises in the future for UFC Amid Dana White Praise

This UFC Saudi Arabia event is the start of what could be a huge deal for the UFC. The Kingdom has revived boxing with its recent mega-fights and they could help take UFC to the next level.

Ahead of their first meeting, Turki Alalshikh spoke about Dana White, stating he was one of the smartest people he has met.

“He is one of the best business guy and smart guy ever I see in the martial arts business and I am very happy to work with him and we have a lot of surprises in the future.”

Dana White knows how big this Saudi Arabia deal could be for the UFC. So to make sure everything runs smoothly, he flew down with Hunter Campbell himself for the event.

And even though his prized fighter, Khamzat Chimaev is sitting at a hopsital not main eventing, the UFC President is hoping that Robert Whittaker and Iskram Aliskerov could put on a show for the ages. smru