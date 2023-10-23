“Gross”: Fans up in Arms Against Dana White and Khamzat Chimaev for Links With Ramzan Kadyrov

Ever since hosting its first event in 2010, Abu Dhabi has become a frequently visited destination for the UFC and Dana White. The promotion first hosted its first show in the Emirate, UFC 112, in April 2010. For UFC 294 this weekend, there were a number of important figures in attendance. However, a name that has not sat well with UFC fans is the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. Fans bashed the UFC President and Khamzat Chimaev for links with Kadyrov on Twitter.

In the past, the event held in the UAE was normally headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov. That torch has now been passed onto his protégé Islam Makhachev, who headlined the recently concluded UFC 294 event. The event also featured Chimaev in the co-main event where he defeated Kamaru Usman.

UFC fans call out Dana White and Khamzat Chimaev for Ramzan Kadyrov ties

Ramzan Kadyrov is the head of the Chechen Republic where Chimaev hails from. Ever since he got into the UFC, Kadyrov has been a staunch supporter of ‘Borz’. The Chechen leader is frequently present at events the UFC hosts in Abu Dhabi, supporting his star athlete.

However, for UFC 294, he supported Chimaev from the comforts of his home in Abu Dhabi. After the win, ‘Borz’ talked about peace and spreading love, but his picture taken with Kadyrov did not sit well with the UFC fans. Here are some of the fan reactions bashing Chimaev for his ties with Kadyrov.

A fan said, “He has to his family is still in Chechnya.”

Another fan said, “Yikes. Not a good look.”

“peace and love (only when it benefits him)”– a fan commented calling Chimaev a hypocrite.

Dana White also faced a backlash from fans for taking a picture with Kadyrov’s sons. However, unlike Chimaev, Dana White does not have any ties with the Chechen leader. Here’s what fans had to say on the matter.

A fan expressed his disgust saying, “Gross.”

Another fan added, “Talk about in bed with the devil.”

“Disgusting”– commented another fan.

Why are fans so enraged by Chimaev and Dana White for their pictures with Kadyrov? Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Kadyrov – and his ties with Chimaev?

‘Borz’ was born in Chechnya, where he started wrestling at the age of five. He then moved to Sweden and developed his talents further. However, many members of his family are still staying in Chechnya. Chimaev is often spotted spending time with Kadyrov and even training with his sons.

Kadyrov has been the ruler of the republic since 2007. He is recognized in the world as a dictator of the region with a horrible human rights record, with numerous atrocities committed. This explains why fans are enraged to see both Dana White and especially Khamzat Chimaev being friendly with the Chechen leader.