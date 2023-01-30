Will Khabib Nurmagomedov Corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Australia?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently raised the eyebrows of the folks in the mixed martial arts community over reports that he was allegedly done with the sport.

Nurmagomedov retired from active competition in 2020 as the undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Since then, the Eagle has undertaken the responsibilities previously overlooked by his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The 34-year-old began coaching and mentoring the future generation of martial artists from the mountains of Dagestan. In his stint as a coach so far, to say that Nurmagomedov’s time as a coach has been a success would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

The Russian helped his protege, Islam Makhachev capture the coveted UFC 155lbs title in 2022 and was instrumental in guiding his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov to capture the Bellator Lightweight championship.

With all this success behind him, the wrestling pioneer abruptly shocked his staunch supporters when the reports of his retirement came out. Little did they know that their worst nightmare would soon be a daunting reality.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to retire from martial arts altogether.

Although a large portion of the Russians’ believers still find it onerous to digest that the 34-year-old has retired, this has transpired into the reality of the situation.

The Eagle has, without a doubt, retired from his role as the coach of his team. He will not be in the corner of reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev when he meets pound-for-pound King Alexander Volkanovski next month.

The reason cited by Nurmagomedov is believed to revolve around a desire to spend more time with his family and children, as he wishes to be presently involved in the lives of how family.

In hindsight, the former lightweight king’s message as the new year approached indicated that he would be hanging up the coaching gloves as we advance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

In a post on Instagram, he said:

“Concluding the year. The year certainly turned out to be a very busy and successful. Take care of yourself brothers 🤝. I hope my decision is only for the best, a big hug to you all. Thank you, you were a big reason for my success in sports.”

Nurmagomedov’s coaching legacy is unparalleled by every reputed coach. Chiefly due to the fact that the majority of his disciples had not sustained any significant losses. Not to mention the influence he has had on his students, enabled them to dominate their competition.

The Eagle’s impeccable IQ

During his MMA career, Nurmagomedov was credited for his sublime wrestling technique and skillset. He was lauded for his ability to combine his wrestling with an effective level of striking, enabling him to stand tall over his counterparts.

His fight IQ is one facet of his combat sports career that hadn’t and still doesn’t receive enough recognition. In order to remain undefeated over your entire professional career, which spanned over ten years, it could only be accommodated by an extremely intelligent fighter, which he was.

Perhaps, it’s the very same reason that he has prevailed in his quest to become a distinctive martial arts coach. With his position as the head coach coming to the end of the line, it has been a pleasure to witness him, to say the least.

