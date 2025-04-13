“Fake belt”: Alexander Volkanovski Gets Dismissed for Ilia Topuria, Despite Dominant Win Over Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314

There was a lot riding on UFC 314 for Alexander Volkanovski. Coming off two tough knockout losses, the whispers had started. Was his chin gone? Had Father Time finally caught up? To top it all off, Volkanovski entered fight week with the added pressure of a $545,000 bet from Drake—cue the infamous Drake Curse.

But when the cage door shut, the Aussie entered his Super Saiyan phase and turned the clock back to the days of ‘Prime Volk’. However, despite a win to get back his featherweight title, some fans aren’t willing to credit him, courtesy of his UFC 298 loss to Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski and Topuria were expected to fight sometime this year in a title rematch. However, ambitions for another title at 155 lbs took over the Spaniard as he vacated a title to feud with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

His absence meant that the two fighters next in line –Volkanovski and Diego Lopes had to shoulder the burden of carrying UFC gold for the company. Tonight, the pair put on a clinic worthy of a Miami PPV title fight but according to a few fans, it wasn’t enough. It was never going to be…

“Fake belt. Topuria still king of division”, decreed a Twitter user, while another went back to the 2000s for a response and called Volk, “Topuria’s Son.”

Fake belt Topuria still king of division — Mr Overprayed (@MrOverprayed) April 13, 2025



Another exclaimed, “This is still Topuria’s division.” An armchair expert joined in, adding, “Good win by Volk. No improvements though, Topuria still slumps him.”

“I love Volk but Topuria knocks him out again if they fight”- a common tune being sung in the UFC town today.

However, unaware of the trolls, the detractors, and Topuria ‘Teen Titans’ online, Volk sent a message loud and clear for fans and haters alike.

Volk’s inspirational interview

After his dominant win over Lopes at UFC 314, an emotional Volkanovski dropped to his knees, soaking in the moment.

“Man, it’s good to be back,” he said, clearly overwhelmed. “I’ve never felt the love like this before”, he told UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

With this win, the veteran also became the first UFC fighter to win a title after recovering from back-to-back losses.

Volk opened up about how much this meant to him and his family -“I promised my girls I’d bring the belt back—but then I told them it didn’t even matter. What mattered was showing heart.”

“Adversity is a privilege.” @AlexVolkanovski knows how much he wanted to feel this moment again! [ #UFC314 ] pic.twitter.com/z9R5i1vIs4 — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2025



Closing the interview, he dropped another pearl of wisdom for anyone watching – “Adversity is a privilege. This is the kind of s*it people are going to make movies about.”