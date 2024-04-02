Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Smashes Records Raking $750 Million Despite Average IMDb Ratings

Conor McGregor’s ‘RoadHouse’ is smashing the box office records. ‘The Notorious’ ventured into the world of business with his brand of Irish Whiskey, which landed him a multi-million dollar earning. More recently, McGregor made his debut on the big screens of Hollywood alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as he played the role of ‘Knox’ in the ‘Roadhouse’ movie. Although it did not receive the best possible scores from critics, the movie has broken records commercially adding another feather to McGregor’s cap.

‘Roadhouse’ is a remake of a 1989 movie that featured Patrick Swayze. Amazon Prime studios released the movie on March 21, 2024. In just over nine days since the movie was released, it achieved massive financial success, as reported by Conor McGregor himself. ‘The Notorious’ took to twitter to disclose how much the movie had earned and the records it has broken. He said,

“Congrats to @amazonstudios and @mgmstudio on their @roadhousemovie becoming their most watched movie of all time! 50 million viewers over two weekends. That’s $750m at the box office. In 10 days! Insane! Congrats all the team, it was a pleasure.”

This feat of garnering $750 million is even more impressive, given that the movie is not being well received by fans and critics. On the popular movie rating site, IMDb, the movie has a below average rating of 6.2/10, the average rating being 7. Despite the low ratings, fans have tuned into the movie to get a glimpse of Conor McGregor on the big screen in his first ever acting role. Recently, ‘Mystic Mac’ opened up about his inspiration in Hollywood.

Conor McGregor shares his inspiration behind getting into Hollywood

There have been a number of combat sports stars who have gotten into acting and made it big. The most successful example here is ‘The Rock’. Dwayne Johnson is arguably one of the biggest movie stars in the world and also one of the highest-paid. However, McGregor’s inspiration for getting into Hollywood is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.



Similar to Schwarzenegger in the Terminator, McGregor bore it all in the opening scene of the movie. He went on to state in an interview that he wanted to emulate Schwarzenegger’s success in the movie industry. Although he wants to focus on the fights after ‘Roadhouse’, he has not refused to rule out a return to the movies once he is done fighting. Given the success of the ‘Roadhouse’, there surely will not be any shortage in offers for McGregor.