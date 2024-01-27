“GTA 6 Moment”: Conor McGregor’s Deleted Voice Note Leaves Fans in Splits Following the Release of Roadhouse Trailer

Conor McGregor returns to action in March alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The former UFC champion will make his Hollywood debut as ‘Roadhouse’ is just a few weeks away from hitting the big screen. McGregor plays the role of an MMA fighter in what promises to be an extremely entertaining movie, especially for MMA fans. ‘The Notorious’ recently took to Twitter to thank fans for their love and support on the trailer launch. However, McGregor’s style of doing so has left fans in splits.

Advertisement

McGregor posted a voice note, which has since been deleted. In the voice note posted, he said,

“Hey guys thank you all so much for the nice comments about the trailer release, I was just reading them. See you at the premiere.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrTestoestrogen/status/1750861837283770646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Needless to say, the manner in which Conor McGregor shared his message prompted a few interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “GTA 6 radio moment”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nayvadiius/status/1750898812229492771?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan said, “Lmao. I laughed too hard at this”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vpacheco94/status/1751071906160431412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“He is so unserious”– commented a fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thespecialhwan/status/1751018190484697129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Stop feo eating and snortig lol”– a fan commented offering advice to Conor McGregor

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pedrocanov/status/1750964588294906148?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan commented saying, “this guy mad brather”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/777top777g/status/1750862592950817152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



McGregor is no stranger to the big screen. He released a documentary last year titled ‘McGregor Forever’. The documentary showed behind-the-scenes clips of his ascension to the top of the MMA mountain. However, the clips in that were authentic and McGregor did not have to play a character as he had to in the ‘Roadhouse’. It will be interesting for fans to see if this is a one and done for McGregor or if he further accepts more roles in movies.

A closer look at Conor McGregor in the ‘Roadhouse’

Prior to the release of the trailer, there was very little information about what McGregor’s role exactly is in the movie. However, after the release of the trailer, it appears as though McGregor plays a slightly villainous role in the movie. Following the release of the trailer, McGregor also went on to claim that he is the highest paid actor in Hollywood ahead of ‘The Rock’.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2h3fF5LVmn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



While there are no reports on how much McGregor made from his appearance, it is highly unlikely that he got more than $22.5 million. This is the amount that ‘The Rock’ made for his role in ‘Black Adam’.