“Pipping Dwayne Johnson”: Conor McGregor Claims to Have Surpassed Massive Hollywood Record Ahead of Roadhouse Release

Conor McGregor has been away from the UFC for close to three years now. However, McGregor has kept himself busy during that time, choosing instead to focus on other areas. During his UFC hiatus, McGregor took part in the filming of the movie ‘Roadhouse’ alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie set to be released in March will be McGregor’s debut in Hollywood. The recent trailer launch has prompted McGregor to make a few bold statements regarding his position in the industry.

Advertisement

After months of hype and build up the ‘Roadhouse’ movie trailer was launched yesterday. In reaction to the same, McGregor put out a tweet that has since been deleted. In the tweet he said,

“Hey fella’s What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest paid first time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible! Was I worth it? Did the production company make a sound investment? Let me know in the comments. ROADHOUSE TRENDING LIKE CRAZY! A lot of die hard cult fans of the original, and I am one of them, saying they are so excited to see this one. It has been so satisfying to see all the praise and excitement around the film from all! We worked our ass off. Truly! I done all my own stunts. I was thrown off a speeding boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and dragged through the sea underwater holding on to the anchor. Among a few crazy stunts I done. The movie is wild action! Glad the trailer is out and we can’t wait to bring her home! World tour starting soon.”

Advertisement

As is the case pretty often, McGregor has made some extremely bold claims regarding his position in the industry. However, as is the case always, claims made by ‘The Notorious’ need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Conor McGregor; the highest paid actor in Hollywood?

At this point in time, there is no confirmation regarding how much McGregor was paid to be in the movie. However, reports suggest that ‘The Rock’ pocketed a whopping $22.5 million for his role in ‘Black Adam’ in 2023. McGregor’s claims suggest that he made more than that amount for his role in ‘Roadhouse’. While it is possible, the chance of that being true is extremely unlikely.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2hwjHgr_RX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Despite being one of the biggest names in combat sports, McGregor is nowhere near the fame and notoriety that ‘The Rock’ has. Furthermore, it is extremely unlikely that McGregor would have gotten paid a record amount on his UFC debut. Despite the claims made by McGregor, clips from the trailer suggest that ‘The Notorious’ was a perfect fit in the role for which he was cast.