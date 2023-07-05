2 Years After His Retirement, Dana White Reveals Startling Similarities Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Jordan

Whenever there is a topic about UFC’s greatest, the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov surely comes into it the conversation. The man from Dagestan entered UFC in 2012 and left without a scratch on him. He has a perfect professional record of 29-0 under his name. But despite being at the peak of his career, Nurmagomedov retired from professional fighting after a personal loss in 2021.

Advertisement

However, because of his exceptional career, people still talk about him like UFC boss Dana White did recently. Not only that, White even drew similarities between NBA great Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What did Dana White say about Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Jordan?

Despite his MMA prowess, ‘The Eagle’ also enjoys other sports such as basketball and football. He is also inspired by other great athletes, like the iconic Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Nurmagomedov has frequently shown his admiration for Jordan. During his appearance on Full Send Podcast, he even made an odd three-sheep offer to meet the NBA icon.

When asked to comment on the same on a popular sneaker channel, Dana White praised both Jordan and Nurmagomedov. He even vowed to help Nurmagomedov realize his ambition of meeting the NBA legend. White said:

“That is hilarious. I didn’t know, he’s never asked me that. He’s never asked me to get him an intro to Jordan. But that would actually be awesome. I’m going to have to work on that now. It’s incredible how Jordan transcends all different sports, and if you look at the similarities between Khabib and Jordan, you know, both killers, absolute killers and winners.”

Given White’s statements, it appears like the former UFC champion’s wish may be granted shortly. Interestingly, Jordan and Nurmagomedov were not the only athletes mentioned by White on the show.

Advertisement

White talks about his relationship with NBA great Kobe Bryant

Dana White’s reputation extends beyond the confines of MMA, thanks to his enormous success with the UFC. He even has connections to other major sports and entertainment stars. Kobe Bryant, a Lakers legend, was one of them.

In the same interview, White discussed his friendship with the NBA great. The UFC president said that they were really close and that Bryant had also put money in the UFC during the UFC-Endeavor agreement in 2016.

Furthermore, White praised Bryant and disclosed that he retained his UFC shares when other holders turned them to cash due to his passion for the sport. Bryant, sadly, did not get to see the triumph of the UFC because he passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. However, he surely left a mark on the sports world with his greatness, which will be forever celebrated.

What are your thoughts on White’s relationship with Bryant? What do you guys think about his words for Nurmagomedov and Jordan?