‘My Jaw Hit the Floor’: Joe Rogan’s Unexpected Blunder? Fans Lose It After He Calls Iasmin Lucindo a ‘Young Man’ at UFC 313

Joe Rogan is no stranger to viral moments, but this time, it wasn’t for his usual insightful commentary or wild reactions—it was for a rather bizarre blunder. During UFC 313, ahead of the strawweight clash between Iasmin Lucindo and Amanda Lemos, Rogan left fans stunned when he mistakenly referred to Lucindo as a ‘young man’ during her walkout.

“Amanda Lemos is very dangerous, but this young man has tremendous potential,” Rogan said, seemingly unaware of the mistake. Sitting alongside him, Daniel Cormier immediately tried to smooth things over, pivoting the conversation to their hairstyles in an attempt to cover for the misstep.

But it was too late. Fans were already flooding social media with reactions, and the internet wasn’t about to let this one slide.

One fan summed it up best. Explaining the ridiculousness of the situation, he said, “My jaw hit the floor. Complete mistake for sure. DC started talking about the haircuts trying to run cover for him. Hahahahahah.”

Others were equally caught off guard, with one person simply writing, “This commentary is crazy.”

This commentary is crazy — Kevin (@Ruinedking08) March 9, 2025

Some fans pointed out that Lucindo’s short haircut may have contributed to the slip-up, with one quipping, “That short haircut does her no favors.” Still, it’s not remotely an excuse for the fumble. Commentators should and need to be completely aware of their research at all times.

Others, however, couldn’t believe the timing of the gaffe, with one tweet calling out the irony. “On International Women’s Day of all things.” he exclaimed.

Another fan was so baffled by the moment that they questioned their own hearing: “Thought I was hearing things.”

Thought I was hearing things — Brenton (@BrentMo56685057) March 9, 2025

While Rogan’s mistake was likely just a slip of the tongue, it has still one of the biggest talking points of the night. And something tells us it’s not going to die down soon, either. This is definitely coming back to bite back Rogan at some point in the next week.

Or maybe Rogan will turn it around and make it a talking point of his next week’s podcast.

That said, this isn’t the first time the UFC commentator has made such a gaffe.

Another Broadcast Slip-Up: Kopylov’s Weight Class Confusion

A couple of years ago, at UFC 291, Roman Kopylov squared off against Claudio Ribeiro in a thrilling fight. The Russian secured the KO victory just 30 seconds into round 2 of what was a very high-intensity fight, even if it was a rather short one. After Kopylov’s dominant win, he joined Rogan for a post-fight interview.

As expected, Rogan asked him about his next potential opponent, prompting Kopylov to express gratitude towards Dana White and the matchmakers before calling out Sean Strickland.

However, Rogan made yet another surprising mistake when he responded, “So you would like to go up to 185 lbs? You’re 185 right now… So, that would be a fantastic fight. However, Sean is very high in the rankings and up for a title shot.”

This comment left everyone scratching their heads, as Kopylov already competes in the 185-pound division. The moment didn’t go unnoticed, as fans called him out for it on social media.

Joe Rogan being retard8d episode 14231 — Poor Kopylov was like. DA. Yes Yes. pic.twitter.com/EHky27ggA8 — MECU9 (@MECU999) August 4, 2023



Although it is not often that Rogan makes such mistakes, criticism over his commentary and preparation for fights have grown. A chunk of MMA enthusiasts believe he’s no longer as involved in the sport as he once used to be.

While it is true that even on his podcast, he primarily discusses MMA, could it be that Rogan is just winging it these days?